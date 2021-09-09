More about GBI and Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Make Arrest in Elder Exploitation Investigation

Colquitt County, GA (September 9, 2021) – On Tuesday, August 31, 2021, the GBI and Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office have charged Jean Allison Pignocco, age 54, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, with two counts of Exploitation and Intimidation of Disabled Adults/Elder Persons, two counts of Felony Theft by Taking, and one count of Kidnapping. Pignocco was arrested by the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office in Olive Branch, Mississippi, who assisted the GBI and Colquitt S.O. She was extradited back to Colquitt County after her arrest and booked into the Colquitt County Jail.

On Tuesday, August 8, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office to assist in an investigation of reported elder abuse/exploitation involving two 85-year-old residents of Colquitt County. Both victims were taken from their Colquitt County residence unwillingly to Mississippi and have since been returned to Georgia. Both victims were known to Pignocco. It was determined that monty was transferred out of their bank accounts to other financial accounts they did not control of or have access to the use of it. This investigation remains active and ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, you are urged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090 or Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.