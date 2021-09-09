Keystone Wye Bridge Rehabilitation Project Underway

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 Contact: Jesse Nelson, Project Engineer, 605-381-7153

STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews have begun a bridge rehabilitation project on the Keystone Wye bridges at the junction of U.S. Highway 16 and U.S. Highway 16A.

The project consists of a complete replacement of the current bridge decks and the rehabilitation/preservation of various timber members on the structures. Crossovers will be constructed to assist with the diversion of traffic during the project.

Construction of the crossovers will begin Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, and are scheduled to be used for traffic diversion Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Traffic will be diverted around the bridges to intersection points throughout the duration of the project. Motorists can expect slight delays while traveling through the work area at all times of day.

The prime contractor on the $4.5 million project is Corr Construction Services, Inc. of Hermosa. The completion date for the project will be Friday, June 24, 2022.

