Submit Release
News Search

There were 645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,714 in the last 365 days.

Keystone Wye Bridge Rehabilitation Project Underway

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 Contact: Jesse Nelson, Project Engineer, 605-381-7153

 

STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews have begun a bridge rehabilitation project on the Keystone Wye bridges at the junction of U.S. Highway 16 and U.S. Highway 16A.

The project consists of a complete replacement of the current bridge decks and the rehabilitation/preservation of various timber members on the structures. Crossovers will be constructed to assist with the diversion of traffic during the project.

Construction of the crossovers will begin Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, and are scheduled to be used for traffic diversion Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Traffic will be diverted around the bridges to intersection points throughout the duration of the project. Motorists can expect slight delays while traveling through the work area at all times of day.

The prime contractor on the $4.5 million project is Corr Construction Services, Inc. of Hermosa. The completion date for the project will be Friday, June 24, 2022.

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

You just read:

Keystone Wye Bridge Rehabilitation Project Underway

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.