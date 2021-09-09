Combined Jackpots Top $777 Million

Powerball climbs to $409 million; Mega Millions reaches $368 million; Mississippi Match 5 grows to $55,000

JACKSON, MISS. – With combined jackpots of more than $777 million, Powerball®, Mega Millions® and Mississippi Match 5 are continuing to gain momentum as weekend drawings approach.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot (the 31st draw for the current jackpot) is presently an estimated $409 million. Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot (the 27th draw for the current jackpot) is presently an estimated $368 million.

The jackpot for tonight’s drawing of Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $55,000. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Saturday, Sept. 11, drawing is anticipated to roll to $60,000.

