Submit Release
News Search

There were 645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,714 in the last 365 days.

Combined Jackpots Top $777 Million

Home » Combined Jackpots Top $777 Million

Powerball climbs to $409 million; Mega Millions reaches $368 million; Mississippi Match 5 grows to $55,000

JACKSON, MISS. – With combined jackpots of more than $777 million, Powerball®, Mega Millions® and Mississippi Match 5 are continuing to gain momentum as weekend drawings approach.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot (the 31st draw for the current jackpot) is presently an estimated $409 million. Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot (the 27th draw for the current jackpot) is presently an estimated $368 million.

The jackpot for tonight’s drawing of Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $55,000. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Saturday, Sept. 11, drawing is anticipated to roll to $60,000.

###

You just read:

Combined Jackpots Top $777 Million

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.