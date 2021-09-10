QuoteWerks is proud to announce the new integration to Provu Communications
Thanks to their expertise, integration with QuoteWerks was straightforward. We [Provu Communications] are excited to join the growing number of specialist distributors on QuoteWerks’ platform”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Provu Communications is now able to provide its resellers a robust solution for creating proposals and sales quotes via the popular solution – QuoteWerks. This specialized software enables MSPs and VOIP professionals to save time and money when creating quotes and proposals allowing them to be more efficient, consistent, professional and therefore more competitive in the marketplace.
“Simplifying our partners’ processes has always been an important element to the service we provide. Now, with our integration with QuoteWerks, partners can access pricing, stock and product information for over 1,000 product lines including IP intercoms, SIP phones, routers, access points and much more from the world’s leading manufacturers,” said Anna Maria Marzec-Smith, Sales Manager at Provu Communications.
Anna continued by saying, "Thanks to their expertise, integration with QuoteWerks was straightforward. We are excited to join the growing number of specialist distributors on QuoteWerks’ platform.”
Brian Laufer, Vice President at Aspire Technologies, adds “The QuoteWerks team is excited to announce this new integration with Provu Communications. We strive to provide integrations that streamline the quoting and proposal process to help our customers increase efficiencies and decrease the cost of doing business.”
Matt Rose, Managing Director of Prestige Quoting Ltd. was instrumental in adding this new real-time partner. “Helping QuoteWerks users get the most out of their QuoteWerks investment gives me great job satisfaction. Being able to link together the ProVu and QuoteWerks team to make this integration happen has made me and many users happy. I’m sure this integration will see lots of new accounts for ProVu and gives UK technology providers a deeper view into the channel’s pricing and availability. Truly a win-win scenario for all involved,” he said.
The Provu Communications integration is now available at no extra cost in the current release of the QuoteWerks for users with the Product Content Subscription.
About QuoteWerks
QuoteWerks is an affordable turn-key quoting and proposal solution with over 88,000 Users in 101 countries. What sets QuoteWerks apart is its 55+ integrations with CRM (such as ACT!, Autotask, ConnectWise Manage, salesforce, Kaseya BMS, MS CRM, Outlook and more), Accounting (QuickBooks and Sage 50), Distributors (Ingram Micro, Tech Data, SYNNEX, and more), FedEx/UPS, Leasing, Sales Tax, Dell, Cisco, HP, CDW, and more.
