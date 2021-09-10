QuoteWerks is proud to announce the new integration to Provu Communications

QuoteWerks Sales Quoting and Proposal Software Logo

QuoteWerks Logo

QuoteWerks adds another partner to its growing list of Real-time Partners

Thanks to their expertise, integration with QuoteWerks was straightforward. We [Provu Communications] are excited to join the growing number of specialist distributors on QuoteWerks’ platform”
— Anna Maria Marzec-Smith, Sales Manager, Provu Communications
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Provu Communications is now able to provide its resellers a robust solution for creating proposals and sales quotes via the popular solution – QuoteWerks. This specialized software enables MSPs and VOIP professionals to save time and money when creating quotes and proposals allowing them to be more efficient, consistent, professional and therefore more competitive in the marketplace.

“Simplifying our partners’ processes has always been an important element to the service we provide. Now, with our integration with QuoteWerks, partners can access pricing, stock and product information for over 1,000 product lines including IP intercoms, SIP phones, routers, access points and much more from the world’s leading manufacturers,” said Anna Maria Marzec-Smith, Sales Manager at Provu Communications.

Anna continued by saying, "Thanks to their expertise, integration with QuoteWerks was straightforward. We are excited to join the growing number of specialist distributors on QuoteWerks’ platform.”

Brian Laufer, Vice President at Aspire Technologies, adds “The QuoteWerks team is excited to announce this new integration with Provu Communications. We strive to provide integrations that streamline the quoting and proposal process to help our customers increase efficiencies and decrease the cost of doing business.”

Matt Rose, Managing Director of Prestige Quoting Ltd. was instrumental in adding this new real-time partner. “Helping QuoteWerks users get the most out of their QuoteWerks investment gives me great job satisfaction. Being able to link together the ProVu and QuoteWerks team to make this integration happen has made me and many users happy. I’m sure this integration will see lots of new accounts for ProVu and gives UK technology providers a deeper view into the channel’s pricing and availability. Truly a win-win scenario for all involved,” he said.

The Provu Communications integration is now available at no extra cost in the current release of the QuoteWerks for users with the Product Content Subscription.

To find out more about the QuoteWerks Integrations, visit: https://www.quotewerks.com/integrations.asp

About QuoteWerks
QuoteWerks is an affordable turn-key quoting and proposal solution with over 88,000 Users in 101 countries. What sets QuoteWerks apart is its 55+ integrations with CRM (such as ACT!, Autotask, ConnectWise Manage, salesforce, Kaseya BMS, MS CRM, Outlook and more), Accounting (QuickBooks and Sage 50), Distributors (Ingram Micro, Tech Data, SYNNEX, and more), FedEx/UPS, Leasing, Sales Tax, Dell, Cisco, HP, CDW, and more.

Brian Laufer
Aspire Technologies, Inc.
+1 407-248-1481
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

QuoteWerks is proud to announce the new integration to Provu Communications

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Brian Laufer
Aspire Technologies, Inc.
+1 407-248-1481
Company/Organization
Aspire Technologies, Inc.
7680 Universal Blvd Ste 360
Orlando, Florida, 32819-8949
United States
+1 407-248-1481
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

A privately held company, Aspire Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 under the name Creative Software by John C. Lewe IV. Having founded the company 26 years ago, John is actively involved in every aspect of the company's operations and actively leads our development team, ensuring that the company's mission is fully realized on a daily basis. Corporate headquarters is located at 7680 Universal Blvd, Suite 360 Orlando, FL 32819. The self-funded company focuses on quoting/ordering software integration with leading contact management software such as ACT!, Autotask, ConnectWise Manage, GoldMine, Google Contacts, Kaseya BMS, Maximizer Desktop, Maximizer CRM Live, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Outlook, salesforce.com, SalesLogix, SugarCRM, and ZohoCRM. Aspire's top selling product is QuoteWerks. Selling to a variety of markets, Aspire Technologies, Inc. has built its position in the marketplace with QuoteWerks as a small to middle market leader by providing the sales quoting and proposal solution that has the ease of use of spreadsheet software, with the feature set, power, and flexibility of high end custom solutions without the associated costs and complexities. QuoteWerks strategically addresses the pressing needs of the Small to Medium Enterprise, providing a scalable, integrated and customizable solution that increases productivity to unmatched levels from a single-user environment all the way up to the enterprise environment. QuoteWerks, formerly "Quote Pro", has gone through many changes rapidly responding to user feedback. Aspire Technologies, Inc. appreciates the working relationship that it holds with its customers. We believe that this customer interaction is the reason for our success. QuoteWerks is used by over 87,000 users worldwide in over 101 countries.

QuoteWerks Sales Quoting and Proposal Software

More From This Author
QuoteWerks is proud to announce the new integration to Provu Communications
QuoteWerks Announces Fourth Annual User Summit for 2021
Brian Laufer of QuoteWerks Recognized as 2021 CRN® Channel Chief
View All Stories From This Author