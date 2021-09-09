CUT SAUDI AID UNTIL IT ACCEPTS TRUTH: WEINER AND RAMOS IN SOUTH FLORIDA SUN-SENTINEL
"15 of 19 Hijackers were Saudi, the country dismembered a reporter... CUT SAUDI ARABIA AID UNTIL THEY ACCEPT TRUTH," Robert Weiner and Adjanni Ramos urge in an op-ed just published in the Florida Sun-Sentinel.
A new Op-Ed published in the South Florida Sentinel Sun discusses an unfair relation between the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, following possible Saudi-involvement during the September 11th attack. Former White House spokesman and Policy Analyst Adjanni Ramos question why the US continues to support Saudi Arabia the way it does, after the Saudi’s begrudgingly helped the US investigation into 9/11. They make it a point that 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi.
They start off by saying, “With Biden pushing for secret intel on Saudi Arabia's involvement during 9-11 to be made public, it’s time to review why the United States continues to deal with and support the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They declined to cooperate during the FBI investigation following the 9/11 attack. President Bush allowed the bin Laden family to leave the U.S. while U.S. citizens were grounded. It's been a mystery why every recent president, from Bush through Trump (his first visit), to Biden, has been soft-spoken and nice to the king.
They continue "Today (Thursday) at the National Press Club, Dept of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas responded to a question, 'Does Saudi Arabia accept responsibility for 15 of the19 hijackers and are there still concerns about Saudi Arabia?' He stated that there is 'still a case pending at DOJ' so 'I cannot provide comments but if a state is accountable, there will be accountability.' This reluctance to be specific about Saudi Arabia must be changed."
They then say “We want their oil but we no longer need it. The U.S., with shale and fracking, now produces most of its own oil – cheaply – at home,” and also say “On Monday, August 9th, 2021, the Department of Justice (DOJ) began reviewing disclosed documents regarding portions of an FBI investigation into Saudi Arabia’s connection to the hijackers that carried the September 11th terrorist attack. This comes days after a large group (over 1700) of 9/11 victim’s families wrote to President Biden and said he would not be welcomed to any memorial service of the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attack, unless the documents were released.”
They write “The Saudis are a historically significant military weapons buyer and ally of the US, thanks to several military conflicts in the Middle East over the past 50 years. But Osama Bin Laden was also a Saudi citizen. They only began to begrudgingly support the US counter terrorist front in 2003, when Al-Qaeda began attacking Saudi Arabia directly. They’ve become a key US ally in the Middle East against Iran. But they openly supported radical leaders and movements in the Middle East.”
And that “Former Attorney General John Ashcroft, who was offended by a naked statue of justice in the Department of Justice lobby and had it covered, was not offended by the Saudi’s supplying 15 of the 19 hijackers, and demeaning women.”
They then continue to write that “Previous administrations pride themselves on making proposed sales and arms deals with the Saudi government. Obama proposed selling them $115 billion in arms after they began their war in Yemen. Trump signed letters of intent with the Saudi crown, for the Kingdom to purchase roughly $350 billion in US arms over a ten-year period. But both these deals later fell through after Congress voted to end military assistance in the war in Yemen.”
They continue by saying that “In April 2008, the Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Stuart Levey, told the Senate Finance Committee that ‘Saudi Arabia today remains the location from which more money is going to terror groups and the Taliban—Sunni terror groups and the Taliban—than from any other place in the world.’ They would have you believe the royals are impotent. But the CIA says the Crown Prince oversaw the Khashoggi killings. So why do US leaders continue to do business with the Saudi Crown?”
They write that “In 2018, the Trump administration vetoed a congressional resolution to limit US involvement in the Saudi-led war in Yemen. They also chose not to include Saudi Arabia on a list of countries that recruit child soldiers. In October 2018, the administration approved sharing nuclear technology with Saudi Arabia, which had previously relied on the US for its Nuclear Umbrella.”
They also say that “The US has been the largest producer of oil and gas since 2018. We do import from other countries, like Saudi Arabia. However, the US doesn’t primarily consume Saudi oil. It consumes Canadian Oil. The United States imports more oil from Canada than Saudi Arabia, Russia, Venezuela, Mexico, and Egypt combined. So there is no major need for Saudi oil. The same can be said for the sale of US arms.”
Finally, they say that “As a nation, Saudi Arabia is rich and powerful. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a partner of the United States, not an ally. The two nations primarily share the same enemies. The United States says it does not bow down to nations that conspire against us. The United States does not deal with terrorists. If you fund terrorists, you are a terrorist. It's time to cut our Saudi funding substantially until that nation acknowledges and acts on the truth. That’s what the Biden report should state.”
Link to article: https://www.sun-sentinel.com/opinion/commentary/fl-op-com-saudi-arabia-biden-9-11-anniversary-report-20210909-hg5scorlrvejhkg7czovqeoowa-story.html
Robert Weiner and Ben Lasky
Link to article: https://www.sun-sentinel.com/opinion/commentary/fl-op-com-saudi-arabia-biden-9-11-anniversary-report-20210909-hg5scorlrvejhkg7czovqeoowa-story.html
Robert Weiner and Ben Lasky
