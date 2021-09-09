Georgia Rental Assistance Expands Eligibility Statewide

Based on guidance from the U.S. Treasury, counties or cities with over 200,000 people received separate funds to set up their programs. GRA did not administer funds to those local jurisdictions and applicants could only apply in those local municipalities. With the federal eviction moratorium expired, DCA is broadening access to the GRA fund to provide tenants and landlords with the option of applying for state funding despite living in one of these more populated areas. GRA is now available to tenants and landlords statewide. These funds are administered through the Georgia Rental Assistance Program (GRA) to tenants and landlords to bring past due rent and utility payments current.

The State of Georgia received $552 million under ERA1 and an additional $437 million under ERA2 from the U.S. Treasury's Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The funds are used to provide relief to individuals, families, and landlords whose finances have been negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will be used to bring past due rent and utility payments current up to 18 months.

Below is a list of all eligibility requirements:

· Those who qualify for unemployment or have experienced a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

· Those who demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability

· Those who have a household income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) with priority given to households below 50% of the AMI

· Renter households that receive a monthly federal subsidy (e.g. Housing Choice Voucher, Public Housing, Project Based Section 8). Program eligibility is limited to the tenant’s portion of the rent

The GRA Program is now statewide and has also expanded eligibility. To submit an application, please visit GeorgiaRentalAssistance.ga.gov. For questions regarding your application, please email rentalassistance@dca.ga.gov.