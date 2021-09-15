Mallard Creek Continues Growth with New Distribution Center
MCP Charlotte Distribution Center
Mallard Creek Polymers opened a new distribution center in May 2021, increasing inventory space available to meet product demand and customer needs.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mallard Creek Polymers is excited to announce a newly constructed distribution center in Charlotte, NC. It has been fully operational as of May 1, 2021.
Located just north of uptown Charlotte, this is the first distribution center to be built in the city where the company is headquartered. Distribution centers are critical to getting the right product to the right customer, making them an important part of MCP’s mission to provide superior customer service. The center has been designed to expand storage space for inventory and staff.
The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted the manufacturing supply chain, and MCP is working hard to become more resilient and find opportunities to improve the buying experience. This new distribution center aligns with MCP’s commitment to long-term growth and to meeting customer needs in a timely manner.
About Mallard Creek Polymers, Inc (MCP):
MCP is a privately held specialty chemical company dedicated to innovation, quality, service, and sustainability. They are dedicated to meeting customer needs with a growing line of synthetic emulsion polymers and unparalleled customer focus. MCP offers a diverse line of water-based emulsions including styrene butadiene, acrylic, styrene acrylic, and other specialty latex products. They cater to both domestic and international customers from the MCP facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, and from our network of collaborative manufacturing partners. Their broad range of products include adhesives, nonwovens, paint & coatings, graphic arts, printing & packaging, textiles, carpet, sealants, construction, oil services, and paper. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.mcolymers.com or call 1-877-240-0171. To talk to a specialist, please contact email info@mcpolymers.com.
