FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE September 09, 2021

Advisory: Climbers to participate Saturday in fifth annual State Fire Marshal 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to support fallen first responder families Goal is to raise $25,000 for Supporting Heroes, which supports fire, EMS and law enforcement survivors, and the Missouri Fire Fighters Memorial

On Saturday, Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Missourians will raise money to support the survivors of fallen first responders and the Missouri Fire Fighters Memorial by climbing the stairs of the capital city’s Jefferson Building. The event commemorates the 343 firefighters who died selflessly working to save others during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. A total of 2,600 steps will be touched as participants repeatedly climb and descend the stairs of the 13-story building, the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center towers.

The opening ceremony of the climb begins at 1 p.m. outside the Jefferson Building, home to the Missouri Division of Fire Safety

In remembrance, climbers will wear lanyards with the names and photographs of each of the 343 firefighters who perished at the World Trade Center. Many of the climbers will be in full firefighting gear as they participate. The event is open to the public. Register or make a contributions at: https://p2p.onecause.com/mosfmstairclimb.

Saturday, Sept. 11

WHAT: Ceremony honoring fallen firefighters for making the ultimate sacrifice to protect others

WHO: State Fire Marshal Tim Bean

Firefighters, first responders, and participants from across Missouri

WHERE: Jefferson Building, 205 Jefferson Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101

WHEN: 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.o'connell@dps.mo.gov