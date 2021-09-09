23rd Annual Ann Liguori Foundation Charity Golf Classic benefiting Cancer Research and Care
Sports Broadcasting trailblazer and award-winning Talk Show Host Ann Liguori will be hosting her 23rd Annual Ann Liguori Foundation (AFL) Charity Golf ClassicNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Broadcasting trailblazer and award-winning Talk Show Host Ann Liguori will be hosting her 23rd Annual Ann Liguori Foundation (AFL) Charity Golf Classic on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Maidstone Club in East Hampton, N.Y. The annual charity outing benefits not-for-profits that work in the field of cancer research and care including the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and East End Hospice.
Michael Bosso, Senior Vice President, Operations, U.S. Office Division, Brookfield Properties, is the 2021 ALF Business Honoree, and Scotty Medlock, Hall of Fame Sports Artist, will accept the 2021 ALF Sports Honoree Award at the Award’s Dinner that evening.
2021 AFL Honorees Michael Bosso and Scotty Medlock (photo courtesy AFL)
“I am honored to have been selected by the committee to be this year’s Business Honoree,” says Bosso. “I have supported the outing for the past ten years, and I have been amazed by the commitment from Ann and her team to raise awareness for cancer research. Cancer is a dreaded disease and we need to stamp it out. The money that is raised from this charity tournament benefits many organizations such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation, to name a few. My hope is that one day we will find a CURE, and Cancer will be a disease of the past. This can only be accomplished by raising awareness supporting such great organizations like this. Ann and team, ‘thank you’ for making this your mission. I truly appreciate and support everything you are going.”
Tom Coyne, author of ‘A COURSE CALLED AMERICA,’ will be signing books at the outing for all the golfers. Each golfer will be fitted for a Doc Murphy custom-stitched belt, will receive an IBKUL shirt or pull-over, a bottle of French Pool Toy wine, an Imperial hat, Volvik golf balls, a bottle of Biolyte hydrating beverage and a bottle of Ranger Ready Repellent.
Sponsors for the annual event are ABM, STRUCTURETONE, PLATINUM and Tommy & Shounda Foster. Donors for the charity tournament include BIOLYTE, Casa di Campo, Chillax’n CBD, Doc Murphy, Dooney & Burke, DORMIE Network Golf, Dune Jewelry & the Hamptons Rope Collection, FRENCH POOL TOY Wine, Greg Norman Apparel, Hidden Links, Hotel Indigo EAST END, IBKUL Athleisure Apparel, Imperial, Linda Hartough, Nancy Stone, North & West Coast Links Golf IRELAND, PEAKVISION Sunglasses, Podi & Mickey Palin, RANGER READY, TaylorMade, Tour Edge, and Volvik.
“This is a disease we are all too familiar with,” says Liguori. “We are all directly or indirectly affected by this dreadful disease and anything we can do to fight cancer has been a mission of mine for decades since our family lost my Dad to cancer in 1981. We also lost my brother to leukemia when he was 22. My sister Jean, brother Dan and I, are committed to this cause forever. And we’re dedicating this year’s charity tournament to our incredible Mother, Cecilia, who passed away this past March. Her generous spirit and unlimited compassion will always be our guiding light.”
“We couldn’t have our annual charity golf tourney without the help of our amazing sponsors, golfers, donors and volunteers. And the golf community is so very generous, which we’re so grateful for,” adds Liguori.
In addition to Ann’s philanthropic work, the broadcaster hosts a weekly ‘Talking Golf’ show on WFAN-NY, April – September, where she was the first woman to host a call-in sport’s show. The ‘Hey Liguori, What’s the Story’ show aired every week for 24 years. Ann was also the first woman to host her own prime-time show on The Golf Channel. Ann’s ‘Sports Innerview’ cable show aired weekly for 17 years as Ann interviewed the top legends in sports. And the ‘Sports Innerview’ radio show airs Saturday morning’s on WLIW.
Jean Skidgel is the Tournament Coordinator and Daniel Liguori, a full-time college professor and musician, will be performing during the reception and award’s dinner.
For more info on Ann, visit www.annliguori.com
For more info on the Ann Liguori Foundation, visit www.annliguori.com/philanthropy/
