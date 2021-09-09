Greenwich Polo Club Hosts Prestigious East Coast Open Tournament
The Greenwich Polo Club, one of the premier polo clubs in the world, will host the prestigious East Coast Open (ECO) tournamentNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greenwich Polo Club, one of the premier polo clubs in the world, will host the prestigious East Coast Open (ECO) tournament on Sunday, August 29, and September 5, 2021, with the final taking place on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Established in 1981, the Greenwich Polo club is considered as one of the top high-goal venues in the world. Greenwich Polo Club runs 10 matches almost every Sunday through September. Sunday High Goal Public Matches - Gates open at 1:00 pm, the match begins at 3:00 pm and ends around 5:00 pm.
Nestled in the beautiful backcountry of Connecticut, the Greenwich Polo Club has hosted many of the top tournaments in Polo, including the esteemed East Coast Open. It is also home to the acclaimed White Birch polo team, one of the most successful teams in history, having won the most high-goal polo tournaments of any team over the course of the past 25 years, including the US Open Polo Championship in 2005. Legendary teams and players including Mariano Aguerre, Facundo Pieres, Hilario Ulloa, Nacho Figueras and many others, converge on the club every year to compete for some of Polo’s most prestigious titles.
Each Sunday match is attended by thousands of spectators flocking from New York City, Fairfield and Westchester counties, to witness the highest caliber of polo while enjoying an afternoon with friends and family. Greenwich Polo Club has also hosted many dignitaries and celebrities and in 2013 Prince Harry chose Greenwich Polo Club to host the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup.
For more information, schedule and tickets, visit: www.greenwichpoloclub.com
