Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County Launches ‘Havana Nights’

Logo Center for Family Services Palm Beach County (Image Credit: Center for Family Services, Palm Beach County)

An Evening of Latin Heat, High Spirits and Heart in support of an invaluable Mental-Health Mission

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Escape to the vibrant rhythms of Havana without boarding a plane. On Thursday, December 4th, 2025, the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County will host “Havana Nights”, an electrifying evening of Cuban-inspired flair, cocktails under the palms and a powerful philanthropic purpose at the elegant and historic Palm House in Palm Beach.From 6:00pm until 10:00pm, guests will be welcomed poolside for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, then move indoors for lively Latin beats, gourmet Cuban-inspired food stations, a cigar-rolling station, rum-tasting experience and an exciting live auction.Center for Family Services plays a vital role in advancing mental-health and family-empowerment services in the Palm Beach region. This gala not only celebrates Cuban culture and high-style entertainment, it fuels real impact: ensuring that critical counseling, recovery, and youth-program services remain accessible to vulnerable children, families and individuals. By attending “Havana Nights,” you connect your evening of elegance and fun with meaningful support for our community.This event launches the season campaign which will culminate in the 27th Annual Old Bags Luncheon with music royalty icon Priscilla Presley keynoting the fundraiser. Benefiting the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County the luncheon returns to The Breakers Palm Beach on Wednesday, February 18th, 2025 led by co-Chairs Lora Drasner and Marzia Precoda.The event is co-chaired by social philanthropists Barbara Pendrill and Theodora Pace, joined by an esteemed host committee, bringing together the best of culture, entertainment and community engagement.Individual tickets are available at $500, with a special “Junior” ticket for those aged 50 and younger at $250 (limited availability). Couple tickets are $1,000. Sponsorships range from the $25,000 “Premier Reception” to $2,500 “Mental Health Supporter” level and come with exclusive benefits and full tax-deductible allocation to programming.About The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc.Since 1961, The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc. embraces the philosophy that families should be the center of the community, and the center of every family should be a healthy connection. The Center provides innovative programs that meet the changing and growing needs of individuals, families, and children in the community with their resources and social service programs. The Center for Family Services is nationally accredited by the Council on Accreditation and accredited by Nonprofits First for Excellence in Nonprofit Management.For more information, please visit www.ctrfam.org IG: @cfspbc | F: centerforfamilyservicespbc | X / T: @Center4FS

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.