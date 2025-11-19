One Art Space Presents Sung Min Jang’s Transformative New York Solo Show

One Art Space Logo Sung Min Jang, Echoes of 9/11 – The Thinking Cat (2025) (Photo credit: Sung Min Jang) Sung Min Jang (Photo credit: Sung Min jang) Thread of Memory 130x162cm Acrylic Painting on canvas (2025) (Photo credit: Sung Min Jang) Thread of Memory 112x112cm Acrylic Painting on canvas (2025) (Photo credit: Sung Min Jang)

Sung Min Jang’s Emotional New Exhibition Explores Trauma, Renewal, and Inner Light

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Art Space in Tribeca will present Thread of Memory – The Language of Healing, a deeply introspective solo exhibition by Korean artist Sung Min Jang, whose work interlaces the physical with the emotional through delicate, meditative visual textures. Running Tuesday, November 18th – 25th, 2025, the exhibition explores how memory that is often fractured, layered, and sometimes unspoken can be reconstructed through the language of art, with a private VIP reception at the gallery on the evening of Thursday, November 20th.Jang’s newest body of work combines painterly surfaces with textile motifs and symbolic “threads,” evoking feelings of vulnerability, tenderness, and human resilience. Each piece is crafted with a meticulous whisper-like touch, calling forth the intimate process of reflection and the universal experience of healing after rupture.“Sung Min Jang’s work is incredibly moving, quiet but emotionally seismic,” said MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, co-owner of One Art Space. “Her pieces speak to the private histories we all carry. There is an honesty and purity in her visual language that aligns beautifully with One Art Space’s mission to present art that connects people across cultures and experiences.”The exhibition showcases Jang’s masterful ability to translate memory into form, creating visual fields that appear stitched, woven, or mended, reminding viewers of the fragile repair work at the core of the human condition. Guided by themes of introspection, spirituality, and renewal, Thread of Memory offers audiences a meditative pause amid the pace of downtown Manhattan.Founded in 2011, One Art Space has become a Tribeca landmark known for presenting museum-caliber artists alongside rising international voices. Under the direction of MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung, the gallery continues its commitment to championing artists who bring compelling narratives, material innovation, and cultural resonance to the contemporary conversation.ABOUT One Art Space:One Art Space opened in May 2011 in the heart of Tribeca and has been a distinctive venue for both museum-caliber and emerging artists for 15 years. Located at 23 Warren Street in Tribeca, New York City the gallery occupies a versatile ground-level space with a glass façade, offering natural light and an inviting view from the street. The gallery’s programming mixes storied figures in New York's art scene like Al Diaz, world-famous street artists like Shepard Fairey, abstract contemporary painters like Andrew Salgado, and an upcoming solo exhibition of work by Purvis Young, whose paintings are held in institutions like The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum, as well as in the collections of some of the highest-end buyers in the art market. One Art Space’s mission is to create a place where the giants of art history and the visionaries of art’s future come together in one space.For more information, please visit: www.oneartspace.com IG: @oneartspace | F: OneArtSpaceNYC | X/T: @oneartspaceABOUT Sung Min Jang:Since earning her master’s degree at Sungshin Women’s University in 2001, Sung Min Jang has produced a steady stream of both public and private art, all essentially optimistic in nature and reassuring in its effects on viewers. Her myriad sculptures—some intended for indoor exhibition, others for outdoor display or permanent installation—favor smooth stylized forms and bright colors. Their motifs, always innocuous if not positively joyous, are either figurative.For more information about the artist, please visit:IG: jangsung.min

