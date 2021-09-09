Submit Release
Meridian Business LLC Hires Scott Bowman as Project Manager

We’re very excited to have Scott on board. His depth of experience, knowledge and project delivery capabilities are a huge asset to Meridian and the regional business community.”
— Bruce Allen, CEO of Meridian Business, LLC
OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meridian Business, LLC (“Meridian”) is pleased to announce the hiring of Scott Bowman as Project Manager.

Scott brings over 20 years of project management experience leading projects for clients as they transform their business through technology. Scott will be focused on managing projects for local companies in our Kansas City and Omaha markets who are enhancing business operations by investing in NetSuite applications.

Prior to joining Meridian, Scott held project management and leadership roles at Olin Winchester, Northrop Grumman, AlliantTechsystems, Western Air Maps, and Tiburon Public Safety Systems. In each of these roles Scott was key to continuous improvement of operations, implementation of business systems and software applications, and modernizing business processes.

Bruce Allen, CEO of Meridian, said “We’re very excited to have Scott on board. His depth of experience, knowledge and project delivery capabilities are a huge asset to Meridian and the regional business community.”

About Meridian
Meridian is an awarding winning NetSuite Solution Provider specializing in consulting, implementation, support, and development of the full range of NetSuite products. As a 5-star NetSuite partner, the mission of Meridian is to provide insight and advice to lay the foundation for the next phase of any business. Meridian has extensive experience delivering products and solutions to help clients make more effective business decisions in a wide array of industries.

Doug Borcherding
Meridian Business LLC
+1 913-481-7309
info@meridianbusiness.com

