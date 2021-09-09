Jones Day Loses Bid To Force Orrick Top Brass To Testify

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Jones Day can't force Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, its chairman and its former managing partner to provide testimony in an international arbitration in Washington, D.C., a California federal judge ruled Tuesday, saying the Golden State court doesn't have the authority to compel compliance with the summonses.

U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar denied Jones Day's bid to enforce an arbitral summons against Orrick, its CEO and Chairman Mitchell Zuklie and its former Managing Partner Michael Torpey, agreeing with Orrick's argument that the petition in California isn't authorized under federal arbitration law because the District of Columbia is the seat of...