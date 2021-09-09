Submit Release
July 2021 bar examination results released

The State Board of Law Examiners have announced the results of the July 2021 bar examination.  Of the 65 applicants who sat for the bar examination in Bismarck, North Dakota, 42 applicants achieved a passing score.  This is a 65 percent overall pass rate, compared to 76 percent a year ago. The passage rate for those taking the North Dakota examination for the first time was 76 percent.

Of the 39 graduates from the University of North Dakota School of Law who sat for this exam, 24 achieved a passing score, which is a 62 percent overall pass rate, compared to 80 percent a year ago

