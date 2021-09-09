iS5 Communications Inc. Announces Cybersecurity Partnership with Fortinet

Field Network Architecture including RAPTOR’s, IED’s, and FortiGate NGFW running on the iROC Module

The strategic partnership includes an integration of the FortiGate Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) functionality on iS5Com’s RAPTOR® iMX350 & iMX950 Models.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iS5 Communications Inc. (“iS5Com”) announces with great pleasure a joint Technology partnership with Fortinet, an American multinational corporation headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

The partnership between iS5Com and Fortinet includes an integration of the FortiGate Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) functionality on iS5Com’s RAPTOR® iMX350 & iMX950 Models. The RAPTOR is an intelligent cybersecure hardware running the iBiome® OS, an all-encompassing operating system that supports L2/L3 switching and routing on a single platform.

Fortinet’s FortiGate product combined with iS5Com’s RAPTOR platform is a robust solution that will provide the ability to identify attacks, malware, and other threats and allow the NGFW to block threats. Extending beyond stateful firewall capabilities, NGFW’s provide SSL inspection, applications control, Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), and identifying threats across multiple attack surfaces.

“As IT/OT networks continue to evolve, we believe that the integration of Fortinet’s technology is the right step in providing enhanced cybersecurity functionality in iS5Com’s portfolio. Fortinet’s FortiGate product integrates with the RAPTOR using the iS5Com iROC module (application processor). We look forward to a positive relationship with Fortinet and are excited to offer this solution to our customers on RAPTOR.” said iS5Com’s Founder, President & CEO, Clive Dias.

The Fortinet FortiGate integration with the RAPTOR provides numerous benefits for OT environments and their operators, including:

• A singular multiservice platform solution

• IT enterprise-grade NGFW for harsh environments

• Robust Industrial Design, compliant with IEC61850 and IEEE1613 standards

• Ease of implementation – Simplified GUI management, smaller footprint, single power source, and simple integration

The Solution

The RAPTOR is an intelligent cybersecure hardware with 64 Gb/s full line speed and 4 x 10Gb/s + 24 1Gb/s ports running the iBiome® OS. The iBiome® OS is an all-encompassing operating system that supports L2/L3 switching and routing on a single platform. Its modular system of field-replaceable modules, redundant hot-swappable power supplies, and ability to run third-party software applications makes it a very flexible platform for today and the future. Combined with the Fortigate VM®, RAPTOR will enable Industrial applications to have “best in breed” security solutions for their OT applications. This will include firewall functionality in addition to Fortinet’s Advance Threat Intelligence capabilities such as IPS, Application control, vulnerability management, and malware protection specific to OT environments.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network—today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud, or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks number one in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 500,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses.

About iS5 Communications Inc.

iS5 Communications Inc. is a global provider of integrated services and solutions, and manufacturer of intelligent Industrial Ethernet products. Our products are designed to meet the stringent demand requirements of utility sub-stations, roadside transportation, rail, and industrial applications. iS5Com’s services and products are key enablers of advanced technology implementation such as the Smart Grid, Intelligent Transportation Systems, Intelligent Oil Field, and Internet of Things. All products have the ability to transmit data efficiently without the loss of any packets under harsh environments and EMI conditions.

iS5 Communications & Fortinet FortiGate Solution