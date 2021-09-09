Street Volkswagen of Amarillo Will Host Professional Driver, Rainer Zietlow in Amarillo, Texas
Street Volkswagen will host Rainer Zietlow as he drives across the USA in a Cross Country Drive in a Volkswagen ID.4 SUV on Saturday, September 18, 2021.
We invite the community to join us at Street Volkswagen on Saturday, September 18th at 4pm for a chance to meet with Rainer Zietlow and of course to check out the Volkswagen ID.4 SUV in person.”AMARILLO, TEXAS, USA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Street Volkswagen of Amarillo will welcome long-distance driving expert Rainer Zietlow in Amarillo, Texas on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 4pm while he drives across the country in a Volkswagen ID.4 SUV.
— John Luciano, GM/Owner of Street Volkswagen of Amarillo
“We are thrilled and excited to have Rainer Zietlow join us in Amarillo, Texas,” said Street Volkswagen of Amarillo General Manager and Owner, John Luciano. “He is a world renowned driver and our community will have a blast meeting him and learning about his travel in the Volkswagen ID.4 SUV.”
The crisscrossing drive across the United States will allow Zietlow to visit more than 600 Volkswagen dealers in 48 states while driving a Volkswagen ID.4 SUV. Zietlow has completed 17 long-distance drives since 2005 in various Volkswagen models. In addition to visiting over 600 Volkswagen dealers, Zietlow will incorporate stops at more than 200 Electrify America stations.
“We invite the community to join us at Street Volkswagen on Saturday, September 18th at 4pm for a chance to meet with Rainer Zietlow and of course to check out the Volkswagen ID.4 SUV in person,” said Luciano. “Although his visit will be short, the excitement across the country is enormous and we are honored to have him here in the Panhandle.”
For more information about the Volkswagen ID.4 SUV or any Volkswagen model, please visit Street Volkswagen of Amarillo at 5000 South Soncy Road in Amarillo, Texas or give the Sales Department a call at (806) 350-8999 to speak with a Sales Consultant.
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo opened in Amarillo, Texas in 2013 and has since been a valuable corporate citizen in the Texas Panhandle. They provide support to area nonprofit organizations such as Family Support Services, Young Life, United Way, the High Plains Food Bank, the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, West Texas A&M University and many other organizations.
David Meraz
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo
+1 806-350-8999
email us here