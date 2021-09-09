Docufraud Canada Announces New Premises and New Address
Forensic Examination services for handwriting analysis, signature verification and examination of digitally altered documents
A winning legal strategy is not dependent on chance or a winning smile”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dwayne Strocen, President of Docufraud Canada (docufraudCanada.ca ) announces our relocation to new premises and a new address. Although our head office is located in Toronto, we continue to serve our clients and the legal system in all provinces across Canada. Visit our website or give us a call, we’ll be happy to speak with you.
— Dwayne Strocen
During the preceding eighteen months of restrictions, it is time to once again re-open our office to in-person visits. Of course certain restrictions still apply but legal matters continue to be filed, attorneys continue to prepare for court and document examiners continue to review allegations of fraudulent agreements, signature forgeries and digital alteration of documents.
One aspect that will not change is the basic rule of law, particularly as it pertains to the use of forensic experts. Docufraud Canada employs fully accredited examiners who are specialists in the field of forensic document examination.
Docufraud Canada is no different in that we continue to review documents, and prepare for court either in the presentation of our notarized reports or simply to confirm the legitimacy of a document or signature. Dwayne Strocen also notes the increase in matters related to employment contracts. This is a time where employment stress is compounded by layoffs and general uncertainty.
Our work continues and presenting a winning legal strategy is not dependent on chance or a winning smile. It is won by presenting all of the evidence in a manner that is clear and concise. Docufraud continues to represent Canadians in a variety of matters and we can do so for you.
About Docufraud Canada:
We are a Canadian company and one of Canada’s premiere certified and court appointed forensic examiners. Our examiners have many hours of court experience and our forensic reports have been court recognized in all provinces throughout Canada and the U.S.A.
Our new address is:
4195 Dundas St. West, Suite# 227
Toronto, Ontario M8X 1Y4
Dwayne Strocen
Docufraud Canada
+1 416-289-9090
email us here