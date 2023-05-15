Senior's Fraud is on the rise in our communities
SCAMS targeting seniors have become an epidemic and should to be taken seriously
Fraudsters always leave some form of a trail”USA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashleigh Alexiou, President of Digits & Delta Forensics Agency in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is announcing our agency's commitment to taking a leading position on the investigation of senior’s fraud and we will be focusing on why seniors are the #1 target by organized gangs of criminals.
— Ashleigh Alexiou
There is no doubt seniors' fraud is on the rise. In our line of work as investigators, we see fraud occur daily; Fraud of all types are increasing, and fraudsters are constantly evolving their schemes and tactics to lure unsuspecting victims. Our agency is constantly vigilant when it comes to the protection of our community and our clients. It is this concern for the rights of victims that has prompted our agency to take this threat head-on. We are announcing full commitment by our staff to tackling this menace with the resources at our disposal.
Recent fraud tactics observed amongst vulnerable seniors are now known as seniors’ fraud. Fraudsters have adapted tactics and target seniors, including targeting people they know, and friends of grandparents, and have utilized cold calling by contacting seniors through the phone book. The fraudsters make up a scenario in which they portray victims on the phone; as if they are in trouble. Then try to gain the senior’s trust and convince the senior into knowing one of their family members, they indicate “ I am a friend of your son he is in trouble, he asked me to call you to obtain money for him so he will get out of this trouble” can you please send the money it is a matter of life or death”. Once the money has been sent, seniors have no idea what really occurred until they see their life savings have vanished.
This is known as the grandparents’ scam. It has been reported as of February 2023, that 9.2 million dollars is the cost that these seniors have paid in the fraudulent scams. 60 cases of these scams have occurred since February 2023.
Further, new tactics involving AI technology are making it easier and cheaper for bad actors to mimic their loved ones’ voices convincing these seniors, that their loved ones are in distress, and requesting money to be transferred into an account immediately. The AI technology being utilized is digitizing one’s voice from such apps as Tik Tok, Instagram, and Facebook. They'll record your voice to mimic a live person in which the fraudster will then make a call to a family member. Once the family member answers the phone the voice recording starts. The victim has no indication the voice is a fraudulent representation of a real person. It all sounds believable and so the hook has been set. The victim takes immediate action due to the voice recognition and they feel compelled to help without any indication they are about to be duped by an organized gang of criminals.
In other cases, we have encountered senior’s mail going directly to a caretaker and not the actual homeowner. In this instance, the elderly senior does not have the capacity when making important decisions related to home maintenance or even self-care. Greedy family members or even caretakers swoop in and all of a sudden become the power of attorney or the executor of the estate. All happening without the knowledge or consent of the victim.
This is not only senior’s fraud that has us concerned, it has also become a three-fold investigation for us. We are now looking at senior’s fraud, identity theft, and senior’s abuse as an interconnected threat. Fraud is a much larger concern than reported by the media, this is a concerted effort by organized crime syndicates.
Our announcement to tackle this threat comes with personnel who have years of experience, and people who understand the implications when unscrupulous persons have targeted a loved one. We're committed to the protection of our community,
Let's work together to make a difference.
