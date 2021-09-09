Iowa Transportation Commission to meet September 14

AMES, Iowa – Sept. 9, 2021 – The Iowa Transportation Commission will hold its next business meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in the Materials Conference Room at the Iowa Department of Transportation’s headquarters at 800 Lincoln Way in Ames. The public may attend in-person; however, participation via conference call or Teams is still encouraged to minimize the number of in-person attendees. Face coverings are not required and left to the discretion of each individual.

Business meeting agenda Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Time Title Presenter 1 p.m. *Approve Minutes of the Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, Commission Meeting Danielle Madden, Commission assistant, 515-239-1919 Commission Comments Iowa DOT Staff Comments *Administrative Rules 761 IAC - 720– Iowa Airport Registration - 750– Aircraft Registration Stuart Anderson, director, Transportation Development Division, 515-239-1661 *Administrative Rules 761 IAC - 602 – Classes of Driver’s Licenses - 604 – License Examination - 605 – License Issuance - 607 – Commercial Driver Licensing Melissa Gillett, director, Motor Vehicle Division, 515-237-3121 *Administrative Rules 761 IAC - 615 – Sanctions - 620 – OWI and Implied Consent Melissa Gillett, director, Motor Vehicle Division, 515-237-3121 *COVID-19 Relief – Trails Funding Recommendations Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027 *Public Transit Infrastructure Grant Program Funding Recommendations Sree Mitra Modal Transportation Bureau 515-239-1806 *Corridor Preservation Zone Recommendation: Iowa 12/Gordon Drive viaduct in Sioux City Dakin Schultz, District 3 Transportation Planner 515-274-5837 *Corridor Preservation Zone Recommendation: Future U.S. 63 northwest bypass of Oskaloosa Bryan Bradley, deputy director, Location & Environment Bureau 515-239-1787 1:10 p.m. Adjourn *Action items

Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021

Informal workshop session The Commission will meet informally with staff from the Iowa DOT Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in person and via conference call beginning at 9:30 a.m. In order to assure adequate social distancing, public participation in the workshop will be limited to a conference call or Teams. The following transportation-related matters may be discussed, but no action will be taken during the meeting. The items are listed in no particular order and may be discussed at any point during the workshop.

Editor’s note: There are two ways to listen to the Iowa Transportation Commission’s informal workshop session or business meeting or public input session when scheduled. The broadcast feed and phone lines are active 15 minutes prior to each meeting or session and discontinued immediately after a meeting ends.

Live audio and some presentation materials will be available via the Microsoft Teams Meeting Teams link.

For those who wish to only join via audio, dial 515-817-6093 and use conference ID 440 237 881#

