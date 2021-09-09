COVID-19 Daily Update 9-9-2021

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 59-year old male from Harrison County, a 67-year old female from Preston County, a 70-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 71-year old female from Cabell County, a 52-year old female from Marshall County, a 58-year old female from Upshur County, a 65-year old male from Wood County, a 69-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Tucker County, an 87-year old female from Ohio County, a 73-year old male from Preston County, a 63-year old male from Marion County, a 65-year old male from Harrison County, a 93-year old female from Mercer County, a 59-year old female from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Marion County, a 65-year old female from Mercer County, a 34-year old male from Randolph County, a 66-year old male from Harrison County, and an 86-year old female from Cabell County.

“Every life lost is one too many,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathy to all of the families affected by these deaths. Protect your loved ones by continuing to wash hands, social distance, wear masks, and schedule your vaccine.”

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (2,115), Berkeley (15,067), Boone (2,650), Braxton (1,391), Brooke (2,535), Cabell (11,310), Calhoun (659), Clay (849), Doddridge (839), Fayette (4,497), Gilmer (1,061), Grant (1,584), Greenbrier (3,721), Hampshire (2,308), Hancock (3,183), Hardy (1,885), Harrison (7,629), Jackson (2,759), Jefferson (5,543), Kanawha (19,032), Lewis (1,978), Lincoln (2,011), Logan (4,075), Marion (5,676), Marshall (4,265), Mason (2,715), McDowell (2,060), Mercer (6,514), Mineral (3,512), Mingo (3,467), Monongalia (10,685), Monroe (1,673), Morgan (1,542), Nicholas (2,531), Ohio (5,071), Pendleton (908), Pleasants (1,132), Pocahontas (863), Preston (3,485), Putnam (6,584), Raleigh (8,819), Randolph (3,947), Ritchie (986), Roane (949), Summers (1,055), Taylor (1,637), Tucker (749), Tyler (1,036), Upshur (2,947), Wayne (4,087), Webster (795), Wetzel (1,904), Wirt (582), Wood (9,882), Wyoming (2,664).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Fayette, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral Mingo, Monongalia, Ohio, Randolph, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wirt counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell Huntington Health Department, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road South, West Union, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM –2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV

Hancock County

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Lot beside of Hancock County Magistrate Office (under tent), 900 N. Chester Street, New Cumberland, WV

Hardy County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 State Route 55, Baker, WV

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. High Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Seven Eleven, 11 West 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV

Monongalia County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Ohio County

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Randolph County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV

Taylor County

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV

Wirt County

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Matheny Whited Funeral Home, 448 Juliana Street, Elizabeth, WV

​

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.