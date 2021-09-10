BRAZILIAN FOOTWEAR BRANDS DEBUT AT THE FIRST EVER MAGIC NEW YORK SHOW

As MAGIC’s first tradeshow debuts in New York, Brazilian Footwear brands will be at the forefront.

NOVO HAMBURGO, RS, BRAZIL, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As retail continues to evolve, Brazilian Footwear offers numerous advantages that U.S. retailers are looking for such as sustainable options, socially responsible brands and access to the latest manufacturing technology. Featuring a refreshed and very curated collection of new and unique products at price points from value to mass-market. Magic New York draws a diverse buyer audience from large department stores and online retailers to specialty boutiques and influential regional players.

Held at the Jacob Javits Center September 19-21, the tradeshow is dedicated to contemporary women and kids brands from a variety of categories such as Ready To Wear, Accessories and Footwear. Brazilian Footwear, an exports promotion program maintained by the Brazilian Industries Association (Abicalçados) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) is supporting all the Brazilian footwear brands at MAGIC New York.

“Since this is the first time that the MAGIC Show will be in New York, this is such an exciting time for Brazilian Footwear,” says Abicalçados' Trade Promotion analyst, Ruísa Scheffel. “New York City is full of energy and creates enthusiasm for our brands and the retailers that attend the show. The US is a very important market. In the first half of 2021, North American buyers imported 6.36 million pairs that generated $88 million, an increase of 44.4% in volume and 30.85% in revenue in relation to the first half of 2020.”

Brazilian Footwear brands attending the show include Schutz, Ferrucci and Carrano. The following are quotes from the brands about their expectations for MAGIC New York.

FERRUCCI

"Ferrucci participated in the Atlanta Show Market two weeks ago where we had some great success. We were voted as having the best booth and chosen as the most interesting fashion collection. We have hope that the results of Magic NY will exceed the ones in Atlanta, which enabled us to conquer new clients and points of sale. Our expectations are high, since we've already worked on pre-bookings for the meetings and our agenda is full. Magic NY is a key event to establish our brand image and we are confident that it will be successful for us".

Patrícia Pimentel, Ferrucci Representative for U.S. market.

CARRANO

"We are excited about the possibility to finally meet customers in person again. Our business in the United States has grown a lot over the last year and Magic NY is another possibility to increase sales and meet new clients.”

Fernando Galhego, Carrano's Export Manager

About Brazilian Footwear:

Brazilian Footwear is an exports promotion program developed by Abicalçados in partnership with Apex-Brasil. This program aims to increase the exports of Brazilian Footwear brands through development, trade promotion and image actions focusing on the international market. Learn more: www.brazilianfootwear.com.br | www.abicalcados.com.br/brazilianfootwear.

About Apex-Brasil:

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. To reach these objectives, Apex-Brasil carries out diverse trade promotion actions that aim to promote exports and to value Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business networking meetings, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in important international fairs, and visits from foreign buyers and opinion formers to get to know the Brazilian manufacturing structure, among other business platforms that also aim to strengthen the Brazil brand. Learn more: www.apexbrasil.com.br.