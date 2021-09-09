Europe-ATP Launches Virtual 2021 Conference for Assessment Industry: Registration and Sponsorship is Open
Europe-ATP's 2021 Virtual Conference "Assessment: Navigating New Expectations" to include live panels, audio casts and virtual networking events
Any organisation that uses assessments or considers using assessments to measure achievement, competency, or performance will find value in this conference.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe-ATP (E-ATP) is pleased to announce that sponsorship and registration is open for its first virtual conference scheduled for 27 – 29, September 2021, Assessment: Navigating New Expectations.
— ATP CEO William G. Harris, Ph.D.
"Learning, selecting, measuring…not only has the world of assessment moved forward through the pandemic, it has brought with it exponential changes in how we teach, learn, work and train for the future," remarked Paul Muir, this year's Chair of E-ATP, the European Division of the non-profit Global ATP organisation. “And as the world emerges from COVID-induced lockdowns, educators, learners, and employers across Europe are evaluating how best to embrace and navigate new dynamics around assessment,” he added.
Muir, who serves as Head of Technology Enabled Assessment for the British Council, also noted, “Covid-19 shone a spotlight on the divides in society and created new expectations for technology’s role across all aspects of our lives. Creators and providers of assessments have a responsibility to deliver products that provide equitable access to the fairest testing experience.”
This year's E-ATP programme, (which can be accessed online at http://eatpconference.org/programme.aspx) illustrates the theme Navigating New Expectations with presentations such as Muir’s “Nul Points? The Challenges for Remote Proctoring in a Post-COVID Europe,” in which the the British Council, and two of the world’s leading Remote Proctoring companies, Examity and ProctorU, will discuss “What Next?” for Europe; to “When Artificial Intelligence Meets Personality Assessment in Leadership Recruitment,” with Brandon Ferrell of Hogan Assessment Systems and René Kusch of Relevant Managementberatung; to “(Forcefully) Taking the Challenges of Oral Exams to the Digital World: Same Pitfalls or New Opportunities,” with Bert Wylin of Televic Education.
Muir also noted that, in keeping with the times, for those who may be feeling “zoom fatigue” or who just prefer to receive their learning “on the run” – another new programme feature this year will be an E-ATP podcast series. The series will kick off with the audiocast “The Changing Expectations of Learners,” hosted by Tim Burnett of BTL/Surpass.
Global ATP CEO Dr. William G. Harris, Ph.D., expressed his excitement over this new and innovative event, “This is the first time we are taking Europe-ATP’s conference virtual, and by doing so we hope to reach an even wider audience than ever before.” He noted that taking conferences such as E-ATP virtual is one of the silver linings found during the pandemic. “E-ATP has been an in-person conference since 2009, but in the virtual environment it will be more accessible than ever - with lower registration rates, and with greater bandwidth to reach audiences that might otherwise not be able to travel.”
In talking about who should attend the conference, Dr. Harris highlighted, “any organisation that uses assessments or considers using assessments to measure achievement, competency, or performance will find value in this conference. The assessment industry has expanded and continues to grow beyond the typical testing professions of the past.”
He noted that the E-ATP Steering Committee is comprised of professionals from across Europe who volunteer their time to craft a programme that is uniquely European. “Our Steering Committee plays an instrumental role in developing the annual E-ATP Conference. Their experience, guidance, and expertise have helped to craft an agenda that best reflects the emerging trends in the European assessment community.” And he added that despite being a virtual programme, there are networking opportunities, conversations over coffee, and other features that bring the feel of an in-person conference to the virtual space.
Registration and sponsorship is open at: http://eatpconference.org/index.aspx
About ATP and E-ATP
Established in 1992, Global ATP is an international, non-profit, trade organization representing providers of tests and assessment tools and/or services related to assessment for clinical, occupational, certification, licensing, educational or other similar uses. Europe-ATP (E-ATP) is the Regional Organisation dedicated to advancing equity, integrity, and learning through assessment in Europe.
