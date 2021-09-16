Wyatt Meese Joins Idea Marketing Group to Help Drive Agency Awareness
Chicago Marketing Agency adding talent for long-term growth plans
I am delighted to join this exceptional team and help Idea achieve, and surpass its goals as it continues its growth as a leading web development and digital marketing agency.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idea Marketing Group is proud to welcome Wyatt Meese to their growing digital team. Wyatt is a passionate creative from Northern Michigan who now resides in Miami. He will be responsible for the agency’s internal marketing, similar to services provided for clients.
Idea’s President, Darren Fox, stated, “Wyatt’s personality, experience, and drive is what our agency needs to continue our path as a leading, multi-million dollar agency. We’ve been fortunate as a boutique agency to attract some of the best talent from around the nation with our values, culture, and our work.”
Wyatt’s passion for business growth led him to pursue International Business at Saginaw Valley State University, during which he studied in both India and Costa Rica. His professional experience includes content writing, social media management, and digital marketing. He brings his prior start-up experience in facilitating brand awareness.
In previous roles, he has worked closely to develop effective marketing strategies and content to engage with online audiences. He also emphasizes the importance of diversity and works to create visibility for minority groups in the workplace.
Meese said, “I am delighted to join this exceptional team and help Idea achieve, and surpass its goals as it continues its growth as a leading digital marketing agency.”
Idea Marketing Group is a marketing agency known for web design and development. Since 2009, they have built hundreds of websites and managed marketing campaigns reaching millions of people for top brands and businesses throughout the nation. Services include branding, strategy, UI/UX design, content marketing, search engine optimization, website support, and digital advertising. Everything a website needs to dominate in search rankings. They are consistently rated as a top web design agency by Clutch.co.
