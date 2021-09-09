Submit Release
News Search

There were 659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,720 in the last 365 days.

Concrete Repair Work Begins on U.S. Highway 12 and Dakota Street Intersection in Aberdeen

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021

Contact:  Robert Ward, Engineering Supervisor, 605-626-7885

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will begin concrete repair work at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and Dakota Street on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

Dakota Street in Aberdeen will be closed at the 6th Ave./Highway 12 intersection for necessary repairs. Work is anticipated to start Thursday, Sept. 9, and continue for three to four days. Motorists should consider using alternate routes during this time.

The concrete repair operations will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction on Highway 12. Traffic will be controlled with lane closures. Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing and stopped traffic and be aware of construction equipment and workers adjacent to the roadway.

The contractor on this $5.6 million project is Ti-Zack Concrete, Inc. of Le Center, Minnesota. 

The anticipated completion date for the concrete repair work on Highway 12 is October 2021, with an overall project completion date of Sept. 1, 2022.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

You just read:

Concrete Repair Work Begins on U.S. Highway 12 and Dakota Street Intersection in Aberdeen

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.