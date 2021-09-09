LeapXpert achieves ISO 27001 certification for its Federated Messaging Orchestration Platform, data and services
LeapXpert's Federated Messaging Orchestration Platform for Front-Office employee to customer conversations
LeapXpert affirms its commitment to security and quality with ISO27001 certification of its Federated Messaging Orchestration Platform, data and services
ISO 27001 certification is another milestone for LeapXpert and further validates our ongoing commitment to delivering a quality, secure, reliable and futureproof solution to our customers”HONG KONG SAR, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LeapXpert, the global leader in Front-Office conversational solutions has successfully achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (ISO 27001) certification for its information security management system (ISMS) covering its Federated Messaging Orchestration Platform infrastructure, services and data across IT product development and platform operation.
— Dima Gutzeit, CEO & Founder, LeapXpert
ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized standard that demonstrates an organization's commitment to establishing a management system relevant to information security, and to continual improvement over time. An ISMS is a holistic approach to securing the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of corporate information assets. It consists of policies, procedures and other controls involving people, processes, and technology.
The certification of LeapXpert’s infrastructure, services and data processes and procedures demonstrates its continuing commitment to ensuring the highest level of internal compliance to international standards and security protocols.
Risk management forms the cornerstone of an ISMS. Regular information security risk assessments are conducted to determine which security controls to implement and maintain, and to ensure the effectiveness of the ISMS. The ISO 27001 standard defines its requirements for the risk management process, including risk assessment and risk treatment. The certification process ensures that LeapXpert meets or exceed the governance, risk and compliance processes and practices for an established IMS.
“We are proud of this achievement. It affirms our commitment to not only delivering a product that has the highest level of security control but also to providing our customers with a secure quality service. Our customers can rest assured that not only are LeapXpert’s processes and practices now at the highest standards, but they are maintained and audited to the most rigid security standards available today,” said Rina Charles, Director of Compliance, LeapXpert.
“Our ISO 27001 accreditation verifies the best practices in security controls, information technology and compliance for our customers.” Ms. Charles noted.
“Our customers’ trust is at the core of LeapXpert. Ensuring that we not only adhere to but exceed industry-leading security standards and best practices not only makes us a better company, it also helps us deliver a better product, and ensures we deliver on our promise of being the industry leader in our space,” commented Dima Gutzeit, founder and CEO of LeapXpert.
“ISO 27001 certification is another milestone for LeapXpert and further validates our ongoing commitment to delivering a quality, secure, reliable and futureproof solution to our customers,” Mr. Gutzeit continued.
To learn more about how LeapXpert is transforming front-office to client communications, please visit www.leap.expert
About LeapXpert
LeapXpert enables enterprises to embrace messaging applications and integrate them to their business-critical applications. LeapXpert’s Federated Messaging Orchestration Platform (FMOP™) empowers companies to securely communicate from a central source to a customer on the messaging app of their choice. It resolves the business, compliance and regulatory challenges the rise of messaging applications’ use in business channels has created. We currently have three of the ten top global banks as customers, with tens of thousands of users.
• www.leap.expert
• linkedin.com/company/leapxpert
• twitter.com/leapxpert
Katherine Gudgin
LeapXpert
+852 3769 6213
email us here