Axiom and LeapXpert announce partnership for Microsoft Teams solutions
We are delighted to be able to bring LeapXpert’s B2C conversational solutions to our customers and prospects,””HONG KONG, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LeapXpert and Axiom IT Solutions Pte Ltd today announced a new partnership agreement for Axiom IT Solutions to deliver LeapXpert’s award winning conversational solutions.
The partnership brings together Axiom IT Solutions’ deep experience across the Microsoft suite of cloud solutions, with a particular focus on Microsoft Teams® and utilizing LeapXpert’s expertise to enable enterprises to embrace messaging applications like WhatsApp, WeChat, SMS, Signal, LINE and Telegram.
LeapXpert’s Federated Messaging Orchestration Platform (FMOP™) empowers employees to hold conversations with customers and external parties over the world’s most popular messaging applications. By combining FMOP with the power of Microsoft Teams businesses can bring their internal and external messaging into one seamless and compliant environment.
Axiom IT Solutions, a provider of cloud-based services and Microsoft related services has won multiple Microsoft Partner of the Year awards, including the 2020 Microsoft Singapore Partner of the Year -industry SME Award.
“We are delighted to be able to bring LeapXpert’s B2C conversational solutions to our customers and prospects,” said Lam Pang Ngean, Director, Axiom IT Solutions. “Covid-19 has led many enterprises to implement new ways of engaging both internally and externally. Enabling employees to communicate securely and seamlessly with customers and clients from within one cloud-based ecosystem will be vital for commercial success and a superior client experience as we all move forward.”
“Partnering with Axiom IT Solutions is a key part of our strategy to engage with quality partners and cloud providers in the Microsoft ecosystem,” said Avi Pardo COO and Co-Founder, LeapXpert. “They bring a broad and deep experience working with enterprises in a variety of industries on Microsoft Teams installations across South East Asia. Axiom’s expertise along with our market-leading solution is a powerful combination for all businesses to engage and provide a superior customer experience on their favorite personal messaging application.”
About LeapXpert
A pioneer in the market, LeapXpert enables enterprises to embrace consumer messaging applications and integrate them to their business-critical applications and processes. Our easy-to-use but technologically sophisticated Federated Messaging Orchestration Platform (FMOP™) is an enterprise conversational solution between Employees and Clients. We empower companies to securely communicate from a central source while allowing customers to use the messaging app of their choice. Our solution allows companies to control communications between employees, suppliers, customers, and other interested parties. It resolves the business, compliance, and regulatory challenges that the rise of messaging applications’ use in business channels has created.
LeapXpert is a Microsoft Silver Partner
About AXIOM IT SOLUTIONS PTE LTD
Axiom IT Solutions Pte Ltd is a Gold Partner of Microsoft and a multi-award winner of Microsoft Awards. It includes Microsoft Cloud (O365) Partner of the year for Asia Pacific Region (2013), Singapore (2013 & 2014), cloud package solution partner of the year in Singapore (2017) and Microsoft Singapore Partner of The Year Singapore -Industry SME (2020).
We have been delivering Microsoft Modern Workplace (Office 365) related services including consultancy, implementation, migration, training, and support for collaboration and remote working for SME and Enterprises.
The team possesses more than 20 years of Enterprise Voice experiences and significant knowledge on Public Switch Telephone Network, VoIP, IP Centrex, and hosted Unified Communication Services, with R&D, architecture design and implementation capabilities.
We are the first to offer Axiom Teams Connector service which enables Microsoft Teams Calling to PSTN in Singapore. This is a 100% full cloud solution.
For more information about Axiom IT Solutions Pte Ltd, please contact Alexa Chin at +65 62857288 or email marketing@axiomitsolns.com or visit https://axiomitsolns.com/
