SenaHill Partners embraces LeapXpert’s FMOP messaging applications for front-office client communications

We are excited to enable our employees to have conversations with our customers over these convenient, flexible, and easy-to-use tools while still upholding our regulatory and compliance requirements”HONG KONG, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LeapXpert today announces a new client; the US-based merchant bank, SenaHill Partners (SenaHill), will be using LeapXpert’s Federated Messaging Orchestration Platform (FMOP™) to conduct front-office conversations between its employees and clients.
— SenaHill’s Managing Partner, Justin Brownhill
SenaHill, which specializes in enabling disruptive FinTech, will be rolling out LeapXpert’s FMOP company-wide. This roll-out ensures that all conversations that take place on messaging applications like WhatsApp and WeChat are not only recorded and auditable but can also be conformed to company policy.
“We are excited to enable all of our employees to have conversations with our customers over these convenient, flexible, and easy-to-use tools while still upholding our regulatory and compliance requirements,” said SenaHill’s Managing Partner, Justin Brownhill. “There is a real need for financial institutions to look at how they can embrace messaging applications for client conversations.”
“Globally, enterprises have had to change the way that they work due to Covid-19 but their regulatory requirements have not changed,” said Avi Pardo, COO and Co-Founder of LeapXpert. “With LeapXpert’s FMOP they are enabled to not only embrace messaging applications and adhere to their regulatory and compliance mandates, but they can do so without forcing clients away from their preferred channels of communication.”
A pioneer in the market, LeapXpert enables enterprises to embrace consumer messaging applications and integrate them to their business-critical applications and processes. Our easy-to-use but technologically sophisticated Federated Messaging Orchestration Platform (FMOP™) is an enterprise conversational solution between Employees and Clients. We empower companies to securely communicate from a central source while allowing customers to use the messaging app of their choice. Our solution allows companies to control communications between employees, suppliers, customers, and other interested parties. It resolves the business, compliance, and regulatory challenges that the rise of messaging applications’ use in business channels has created.
SenaHill Partners is a merchant bank offering a full suite of investment, operating, and advisory services to the Financial Technology sector. We combine proven domain and operational expertise with an unparalleled industry advisor network to deliver superior services that drive measurable results for our partner companies. Our powerful business model includes two primary and complementary offerings: Principal Investing with the SenaHill Investment Group, LLC and Investment Banking with SenaHill Advisors, LLC. From inception and capital raising through scaling and growth to strategic exit, SenaHill bridges the gap between disruptive FinTech innovators and global financial institutions to bring a new level of efficiency, collaboration, and success to the industry. For more information, please visit www.senahill.com.
