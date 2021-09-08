Submit Release
COMMISSION ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR MAINE GREENPOWER PROVIDER

September 8, 2021

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) today for a Maine Green Power provider.

The program is offered through the State's transmission and distribution utilities, Central Maine Power (CMP) and Versant Power (T&D utilities) and allows residential and small commercial electricity customers who elect to participate to support renewable energy through renewable energy credits (RECs).

The Commission is seeking proposals from providers to manage the program for a five-year term beginning January 1, 2022. Proposals are due on or before September 30, 2021.

The RFP and related materials are available in the Commissions Case Management System under Docket Number 2021-00281. https://mpuc-cms.maine.gov/CQM.Public.WebUI/ExternalHome.aspx Additional information about the Maine Green Power program is available at www.MEGREENPOWER.COM

About the Commission:

The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water, and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, gas safety and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chairman, Randall Davis, and Patrick Scully serve as Commissioners.

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov

