Asbury University to Match Tuition from Lexington Christian Academy
Asbury University providing tuition-match and dual credit courses for LCA studentsWILMORE, KY, USA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asbury University will offer enrolling students from Lexington Christian Academy (LCA) the same tuition as they pay for their high school education. Beginning with the May 2021 class, LCA graduates who choose Asbury for their college journey, a renewable tuition-match for the same rate as the current LCA twelfth grade tuition is now available. This partnership will further provide high school students at LCA the option to participate in dual credit courses which may be offered at the high school, online, or on Asbury’s campus.
The Asbury Christian School Partnership Program (CSP) provides access to a continuation of a Christ-centered education while maintaining the cost of that education for the students and their families.
Asbury President, Dr. Kevin Brown stated, “Asbury University is honored to provide tuition-match, dual credit as well as other benefits to the community at LCA. We look forward to continuing the great education and spiritual formation that these students have received from LCA when they choose Asbury University for their college experience.”
Lexington Christian Academy Head of School-Superintendent, Dr. Scott Wells, stated “We are excited to partner with Asbury University to expand a variety of opportunities for our students and faculty. Working together, our students will be nurtured and equipped to fulfill God’s calling on their lives through Christ-centered education.”
The CSP offers tuition-match scholarships and dual credit for LCA students. Additionally, LCA staff, spouses and students’ parents receive tuition scholarships and professional development opportunities.
