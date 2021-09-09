Grand Parc du Puy du Fou Launches Historic Theme Concept in International Markets
Green Globe recently recertified Puy du Fou for the ninth year in a row.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Created in 1978, Puy du Fou is a one of a kind destination. Twice voted ‘Best Park in the World’, firstly in March 2012 in Los Angeles (Thea Classic Award) and again in November 2014 in Orlando (Applause Award), Puy du Fou draws on the collective imagination by staging grand scale shows in a historic setting that convey universally experienced emotions. Puy du Fou has invented a unique artistic concept in the world of leisure where historical re-enactments and legend are transported in impressive world-class shows.
Puy du Fou in France consists of 63 daytime/night-time shows, 4 period villages, 22 restaurants, 6 themed hotels, with employment of 2,500 people. At an international level, Puy du Fou shares its expertise worldwide and opened a theme park in Spain in early 2021 based on the original Puy du Fou model. The park also designs shows in other continents. After Spain, Puy du Fou has created a brand new artistic concept for an immersive show that is due to open in the centre of Shanghai (China) in 2022.
Green Globe recently recertified Puy du Fou for the ninth year in a row.
Since its creation, Puy du Fou has made respect for the environment and the protection of nature a priority. Green Globe Certification was first awarded to Puy du Fou in 2012. A comprehensive sustainable development approach has been established so that the park can continue to achieve specific green goals.
Energy and water usage targets are set annually at the property. Puy du Fou uses a GTB (Gestion Technique des Bâtiments) system to manage energy savings and keep track of costs. The GTB software enables the park to monitor energy consumption in all sections of the property, including the hotels and their bedrooms, restaurants, the school, attractions and shows, and public toilets.
The GTB, or building management system, also identifies water leaks and monitors daily water usage anywhere in the park. Thanks to the installation of multiple counters and meters, the management team can detect leakages, and open and close pipelines depending on day-to-day needs. Wastewater from bathrooms is also directed to a treatment plant and used for watering gardens.
The park’s waste management strategy includes the sorting and recovery of 21 different types of waste. As of 2020 -2021, the “Grand Parc du Puy du Fou” has implemented a new recycling system where a large proportion of take away packaging is diverted to composting. A series of tests on paper and cardboard samples were conducted to ensure the suitability of these materials as part of the composting process. This action will help the park reduce its non-recyclable waste volume.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
Contact
Lucie Moyon
Press Relations Executive
Puy du Fou
CS 70025
85590 Les Epesses
FRANCE
T: + 33 (0)2 51 64 24 14
E: LMOYON@puydufou.com
W: www.puydufou.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+ +1 3103373000
email us here