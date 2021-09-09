Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach Resort Dubai Optimizing Utilization of Resources
Effective energy and water saving measures have been implemented across the property in line with Delta Hotels by Marriott JBR Dubai’s key environmental goals.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe recently recertified Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach Resort Dubai for the second year.
As part of its sustainability management plan, the hotel routinely measures the consumption of water, electricity, gas and natural resources as well as waste volume at the property. Data is gathered, analysed and reduction goals communicated to all staff members. Departmental teams can then share the information to carry out actions aimed at reaching set targets.
Effective energy and water saving measures have been implemented across the property during the 2019/2020 period in line with Delta Hotels by Marriott JBR Dubai’s key environmental goals to optimize utilization of resources.
Energy Saving Measures
The hotel has made good use of the quiet times experienced during the Coronavirus pandemic to upgrade systems where possible. All staircase lights have been replaced with motion sensors that automatically dim lights when no movement is detected. In total 196 lights were installed in stair wells on all 50 floors of the property. Significant energy savings have been made with the new sensors - 435.12 Kw per day, a total of 13 053.60 Kw per month.
Water Reduction Strategy
To meet water reduction targets, water saving aerators have been fitted in guest rooms on wash basins, kitchen sinks, shower heads and bidet systems. Compared to the previous flow rate of 72 L/minute, the flow rate with the new devices is now 36.5 L/minute, a total water savings of 50%. Regular maintenance is also undertaken as part of the hotel’s preventative maintenance program to avoid water wastage. Furthermore, hands free faucets were installed in guest public restrooms last year, which greatly assists in maintaining optimum health and hygiene standards at the property. Staff restrooms are soon to follow in 2022.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
