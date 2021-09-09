New to Phillips and Associates Realty - Traci Garvens, REALTOR®

Traci Garvens, REALTOR®

We are happy to announce the newest REALTOR® to join our realty family!

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’d like to welcome Traci Garvens as a new REALTOR® to the Phillips and Associates Realty Family.

Traci moved to San Antonio in 1999 and immediately knew she was home.

Originally from Delaware, her family moved here through the United States Air Force. She now has the privilege of raising her beautiful children here alongside the love of her life. She has become active in the community through not only her children's activities, but her own as well. In between raising her five blended and beautiful bunch, you can find her staying active on adult sports leagues, volunteering at school functions, attending events with her husband, or simply relaxing with the family.

For 19 years she held many positions in the insurance industry. “It was wonderfully challenging and rewarding,” she said. During those 19 years, she also had the opportunity to handle several of her family's personally owned properties. This is what lead her into the exciting world of real estate! “I no longer wish to dabble in the excitement of others, but to fully participate in creating your dreams,” she said.

Nothing would thrill her more than to be able to make all of her client’s dreams come true. Her understanding nature, compassion and hard work ethic, will highly serve their needs when it comes to finding that perfect home. Not one detail will be left out!

Welcome to the Phillips and Associates Realty family, Traci! We look forward to watching you shine!

