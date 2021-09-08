Nevada Brings Home Nearly $34 Million in Additional Federal Transportation Funding

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation has announced that $33.8 million in additional federal highway spending authority has been made available for Nevada road projects through redistribution of Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) fiscal year-end funds.

The revenue will help continue to fund scheduled road projects by offsetting a portion of state transportation funding deficits created by a pandemic-related reduction in travel and gasoline tax revenue.

Known as August Redistribution, the FHWA annually reassigns transportation funding authority from states unable to utilize the full amount of funding originally authorized to them, as well as from federal transportation grant and loan programs that were underutilized in the current fiscal year. The funds are then redistributed to states demonstrating projects which are ready-to-go and meet all federal funding requirements. To qualify, NDOT demonstrated that it will fully utilize federal transportation funds authorized to Nevada in fiscal year 2021, as well as demonstrated current projects which fit all requirements for receiving additional federal funding redistribution.

“In the last 18 years, we have brought nearly $325 million in additional federal funding obligation home for vital Nevada transportation projects,” NDOT Director Kristina Swallow explained. “This funding will put more federal dollars to work here in Nevada by helping to fund scheduled highway projects and support Nevada construction jobs.”

Information on major NDOT road projects is available at dot.nv.gov. All planned state and regional road projects are available for viewing at estip.nevadadot.com.