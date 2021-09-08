From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.

On July 22, 2020 the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office responded to 592 North Parish Road in Turner for the report of a two-month infant in medical distress. Deputies performed CPR and assisted rescue personnel with the child, who was identified as Harper Averill. The child was brought by ambulance to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment. The infant ultimately died as a result of her injuries.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy following the death. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit South and the Androscoggin Sheriff’s Department have been working on this case for the last 13 months and collaborated in their investigation with Spurwink services, DHHS, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner and the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

On Wednesday, September 8, 2021 the Attorney General’s Office presented the case to the Grand Jury sitting at Androscoggin County. The Grand Jury returned an indictment charging the father, 27 year old Trevor Averill with Depraved Indifference Murder and Manslaughter. Averill was arrested at his home in Buckfield this afternoon by Detectives from the Maine State Police and Deputies from the Androscoggin Sheriff’s Department.