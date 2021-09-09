Outstanding panellists dissect ‘need to know’ topics in the digital asset space at Linqto’s Global Investor Conference
This virtual, free event on the 21st of September connects the brightest minds and the most influential professionals in technology and investing
Linqto created the Global Investor Conference to help identify the most progressive entrepreneurs and investors building world changing companies.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linqto’s Global Investor Conference (GIC) kicks off on the 21st of September; this free, virtual, quarterly conference is a one day event for accredited investors to gather, network and discuss future tech and investments. Expect a bumper day of panels as the conference virtually travels around the world connecting the brightest minds and the most influential professionals in the digital asset space.
— Karim Nurani, Chief Strategy Officer, Linqto
The conference aims to cut through the noise, answer the unanswered, shine light on dark corners, discuss potential uncharted lucrative territory and bring those in the know to help navigate these choppy waters; from NFTs and regulation, to DAOs, to DeFi, stablecoins and CBDCs, all the way to the metaverse, gaming, ethics and AI. From finance, payments and identity to space technologies and virtual economies, to insights into infrastructure and frontier investments, to investor perspectives and more. Panellists will cover the avant-garde, indulge in the opportunities on the periphery but also apply a practical lens so investors can begin to map out the blue chips coming out of these emerging industries.
This one day event provides the opportunity to learn from one another, network and take part in conversations around these world changing, swiftly evolving trends. Whether you’re an expert or simply looking to diversify your portfolio by learning about the arena so you’re ahead of the curve - this is a ‘not-to-be-missed’ event. Linqto handpicks experts from multiple fields to provide not only an unmissable networking opportunity, but also, to spark ‘convergence’ conversations in this broad tech landscape that equally ignite a nexus for accredited investors between the current landscape and those companies sitting on the periphery that will shape our future.
You can expect:
• 20+ Panels
• 50+ Industry Experts
• 1,000+ Registrations
• North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, and APAC regions
Register here: https://bit.ly/3klQYg3
About Linqto:
Linqto - Private Investing Made Simple
Linqto democratizes access to private markets; we provide liquidity for private securities markets, allowing founders, VCs and accredited investors to access early returns in the world’s top unicorns. Accredited investors can invest in a matter of minutes using our App or web browser. No more friction; save time and money. Register on the Linqto website. Download our free app on your Apple or Android device.
