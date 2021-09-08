European Digital Dentistry Market Driven by Shift Towards Digital Technologies

Decreasing average selling prices (ASPs) are the most impactful factor limiting the growth. Largely, this will be driven by the various competitors emerging in the CAD/CAM system and materials market.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (“iData”), a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the European digital dentistry market, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2020, 2021, and beyond. Overall, the value of the European digital dentistry market was heavily impacted by COVID-19 as the market drastically decreased in 2020. Moving forward, iData forecasts that the rise of new adoption of CAD/CAM systems, improving materials, and demographic factors will encourage significant recovery and growth by 2027.

According to iData's European Report for Digital Dentistry, the European market was estimated at $578 million in 2020. The 2020 market value experienced approximately a 33% decrease from the 2019 valuation, evidently indicating the global pandemics’ extreme effect on the market. Moving into 2021, the market has continued to decrease but is expected to rebound and exceed $1.4 billion by 2027. This report includes unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis includes computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems, CAD/CAM materials, and dental 3D printers. The digital dentistry market in Europe will be driven by the increased shift towards digital technologies in comparison with conventional analog impressions. This shift is also facilitated by the increased demand for better infection control offered by CAD/CAM technologies and 3D printing with the onset of the pandemic. Furthermore, trends surround the shift towards dental printers and intraoral scanners with the potential to offer seamless workflows, which can drive their adoption in the future.

Among the many competitors within these markets Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent, and Amann Girrbach are the leaders followed by 3Shape and Zirkonzahn. There is a multitude of other competitors analyzed within this report which have one or more products offered in this space. Dentsply Sirona leads the market largely due to the company’s share in the market stemmed from sales of chairside systems, mainly CEREC®.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

Follow the link below to download a Free Research Summary of the European Market Report for Digital Dentistry:

https://idataresearch.com/product/digital-dentistry-market-europe/

For Further Information

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData. Please email us at info@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com



3 Companies to Keep An Eye on in Europe's Digital Dentistry Market