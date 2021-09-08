Third Arrest Made in Kidnapping while Armed (Gun) Offenses in the District

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division announce an additional arrest has been made in connection to a string of Kidnapping while Armed (Gun) and Robbery while Armed (Gun) offenses that occurred over a two week period in the First, Third, and Fourth Districts.

On Tuesday, September 7, 2021, the third suspect in this case, 20 year-old Taheed Ebron, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the below listed offenses:

Kidnapping while Armed (Gun): On Saturday, August 28, 2021, at approximately 3:45 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 500 block of 13th Street, Northeast. The suspects brandished firearms and forced the victim inside of a vehicle. The suspects drove the victim to an ATM and obtained the victim’s account information to withdraw funds from the victim’s bank account. The suspects then released the victim at a secondary location and fled the scene. CCN: 21-121-976

Kidnapping while Armed (Gun): On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at approximately 10:30 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1300 block of Corcoran Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and additional suspects forced the victim inside of a vehicle. The suspects drove the victim to multiple ATMs and withdrew funds from the victim’s bank accounts. The suspects then released the victim at a secondary location and fled the scene. CCN: 21-120-179

Previously, on Monday September 6, 2021, 28 year-old Nathan Coleman, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with the two above offenses.

Kidnapping while Armed (Gun): On Saturday, August 28, 2021, at approximately 2:20 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 1200 block of 10th Street, Northwest. The suspects brandished firearms and forced the victim inside of a vehicle. The suspects drove the victim to an ATM and obtained the victim’s account information to withdraw funds from the victim’s bank account. The suspects then released the victim at a secondary location and fled the scene. CCN: 21-121-977

Kidnapping while Armed (Gun): On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at approximately 10:30 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 5400 block of 14th Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and ordered the victim inside of a vehicle. The suspects obtained account information from the victim and then forced the victim out of the vehicle at a secondary location. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 21-120-778

Kidnapping while Armed (Gun): On Thursday, August 26, 2021, at approximately 1:14 am, the suspects brandished handguns and approached the victim in the intersection of 14th and Allison Street, Northwest. When the victim attempted to flee, the suspects assaulted the victim and forced him into vehicle. The suspects obtained property and account information from the victim. The suspects drove the victim to multiple ATMs and withdrew funds from the victim’s bank accounts. The suspects then released the victim at a secondary location and fled the scene. CCN: 21-121-116

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Saturday, August 28, 2021, at approximately 2:25 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 700 block of Kenyon Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and took US currency from the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 21-122-823

Previously, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Monday, August 16, 2021 at approximately 10:30 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 100 block of Thomas Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the other suspects took property from the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 21-115-289

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Monday, August 23, 2021, at approximately 10:30 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1300 block of Tewkesbury Place, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and took property from the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 21-119-090

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Friday, August 27, 2021, at approximately 3:43 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 1800 block of Ontario Place, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21-121-336

These cases remain under investigation.