Miller Public Relations Partnering with Small Business Expo
Big Ideas, Big Connections in the Big D for Small Businesses!
Small businesses looking to increase revenue and grow won’t want to miss this opportunity to get inspired and equipped.”COLLEYVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exciting news! Small Business Expo is coming to Dallas, and Miller Public Relations is partnering with them to get the word out.
After a year like last year, small businesses everywhere could use some love. And this year’s show is primed to deliver! In person! Live! Small businesses looking to increase revenue and grow won’t want to miss this opportunity to get inspired and equipped.
What: Small Business Expo: Dallas
When:Nov 3, 2021from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CST
Where: Dallas Market Hall
If you’re a small business in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, you want to be at this one-day event. And here are just a few great reasons why:
It’s FREE to attend and that means serious ROI!
Tons of seminars by industry experts
Speed networking sessions that create new opportunities
Connect with industry-leading vendors
Take advantage of special deals and discounts on products and services catered to small business needs
Who is Miller Public Relations?
At Miller Public Relations, they are a lot of things. From creators of full-service marketing and advertising campaign creation and management to executors of sales team training and consulting, their well is deep with talent and passion.
Why Was Miller Chosen to be the Preferred Marketing Partner for Small Business Expo?
For starters, they are a small business. That gives them unique knowledge of the needs, challenges and joys of being a small business in a big market. But even more important, Miller Public Relations is a pro! This concierge agency is trusted by clients across the nation, large and small, to help them put their best foot forward to become and remain a trusted leader in their respective markets.
Are you a small business who wants to become and remain a trusted leader in your market? They’d love to connect with you about helping your team identify and develop a strategic plan that can take your business to the next level. Reach out.
