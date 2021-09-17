New Release: Horizon, by Frore and Shane Morris, Fuses Tribal Drones and World Rhythms Ideal for Celestial Journeying
Horizon, by Frore and Shane Morris with Mark Seelig, Dirk Serries and Byron Metcalf was mastered by Ben Cox and is available for physical purchase in CD format and in streaming formats.
Horizon blends organic and electronic sounds: ambient synthesizers meet tribal percussion, and instruments such as Navajo flute, fujara and Aztec death whistle.
Everything comes into play. The human idea of what the self is, BBC Planet Earth documentaries, industrial music, dub techno, ragas...”PORTLAND, OR, USA, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Horizon, their third album for Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music, Frore and Shane Morris blend organic and electronic sounds, fusing ambient synthesizers with tribal percussion and traditional instruments such as Navajo flute, fujara and Aztec death whistle. Thus, Horizon continues the celestial theme of their previous two albums, Blood Moon and Eclipse. The album drops today in CD format and in 24-BIT AUDIOPHILE, CD QUALITY LOSSLESS, MP3 and streaming formats worldwide at https://orcd.co/horizon-spm and https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/horizon/
— Frore
For all time, the stars have beguiled, have evoked awe and wonder. Though these five pieces capture the grandeur of the skies, this album was named for its composition. The title Horizon inspires the joy of collaboration—discovery—as the exchange of ideas takes a composition to a beautiful and unexpected place.
Morris says their best work comes when they compose without “any preconceived notions of where things should go or what we should do,” and this album embodies that open-minded approach to songwriting. These pieces shift and shimmer, morphing seamlessly from one beat to another. On “Ocean of Fire,” expansive ambiance ebbs and surges over reverberant frame drum before skittering percussion and a modular synth groove ascend to a captivating crescendo. Tension builds on stunning opener “Eye of Everything, ” as a complex tribal beat propels the listener through a cinematic landscape of submerged drones and panoramic vistas. “Woven” is both cavernous and celestial; freeform percussion coalesces into a beat beneath a spacious texture, a sound like surfacing from a subterranean space.
This collaborative spirit extends beyond Frore and Shane Morris as three of their sonic influences join the next evolution of their sound. Shamanic ambient musician Mark Seelig plays the Indian Bansuri flute on “Agape,” shamanic percussionist Byron Metcalf adds frame drum to the beat of “Ocean of Fire” and experimental ambient composer Dirk Serries lends dreamlike guitar to “Lost in Wonder.”
Frore describes Horizon as a mixture of “past and present, ancient and future,” and for all time the stars have beguiled. Ancient cultures looked to the stars for wisdom, for guidance, for signs from the divine. Now, scientists look to the stars for knowledge, for a deeper understanding of our universe, for humanity’s next step. As tribal rhythms entrance the listener, ethereal synthesizers enrapture with the thrill of the unknown, with the promise of discovery—to capture perfectly the essence of the horizon: the place where earth meets the sky.
When talking about the influences for their sound, Frore revealed that “Everything comes into play. The human idea of what the self is, BBC Planet Earth documentaries, industrial music, dub techno, ragas.” Morris adds, “I think we are always working with an influence of cultures from around the world, history, and the music from so many different sources whether it be ambient, electronic, ethnic folk traditions, and sounds from field recordings.”
Horizon was mastered by Ben Cox, and is available for physical purchase in CD format and in 24-BIT AUDIOPHILE, CD QUALITY LOSSLESS, MP3 and streaming formats worldwide. The CD version of Horizon arrives in a factory sealed 6-panel gatefold package that includes vibrant artwork, liner notes, a 4-page booklet, and artful package design by Daniel Pipitone.
Tracklist:
1 The Eye of Everything
2 Agape
3 Woven
4 Lost in Wonder
5 Ocean of Fire
About Frore:
Frore is the ambient music project of Paul Casper, a musician hailing from southeastern Virginia, in the USA. Paul has a unique approach to ambient music, always seeking to fuse what he calls “primitive sounds” with current technology. The music of Frore has been featured on the Hearts of Space radio show, the Star’s End radio show and is frequently played on Stillstream.com, the ambient radio channel among other outlets.
About Shane Morris:
Shane Morris is a percussionist, synthesist, and composer of ambient electronic music. Inspired by nature, patterns, and systems, he shapes ethereal realms, polyrhythmic grooves, and tribal soundscapes using a variety of acoustic and electronic instruments, processing, hardware and software. He also holds a BA in Anthropology and Music with an emphasis in “Trance” and has been playing music professionally for nearly 20 years.
About Spotted Peccary Music:
Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. Explore more than 165 titles and 45 artists at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com.
