Miss Universe Andrea Meza to be Introduced as the 2021 "Madrina" of the Latino Commission on AIDS
WHAT: The Latino Commission on AIDS (www.latinoaids.org), a nonprofit organization founded in 1990 dedicated to meet the health challenges and address the impact of HIV and AIDS in the Hispanic/Latinx community, has named Andrea Meza, Miss Universe, as its 2021 Madrina. In the Latino culture, a madrina – godmother – plays an important role in guiding the development of an individual. In her role as the Commission’s Madrina, Andrea Meza will lend her voice to educate and promote HIV and AIDS awareness and prevention within the Latino community throughout the U.S. and internationally, especially among youth.
Miss Meza will be inducted as the Commission’s Madrina at this press briefing, which will be hosted by Rosa Mexicano Union Square. The Hispanic Federation (www.hispanicfederation.org), the nation’s premier Latino nonprofit membership organization that seeks to empower and advance the Hispanic community, support Hispanic families, and strengthen Latino institutions, is a supporter of the Latino Commission on AIDS and a co-presenter of this event,
WHEN: Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. EDT. (Media may arrive at 2:30 to set up.) Reception to follow.
WHERE: Rosa Mexicano Union Square (www.rosamexicano.com), 9 E 18th St, New York, NY 10003
WHY: HIV disproportionately affects Latino communities in the nation and U.S. Territories. While Latinos are 19% of the U.S. population, they represent 27% of new HIV infections and 22% of people living with HIV. Previous prevention efforts led to hopeful declines among Latinos, however, there have been serious increases in new HIV infections in recent years, especially among Latino gay and bisexual men. The Latino Commission on AIDS is launching a new era of working to fight AIDS and advancing the health and wellbeing of the Hispanic/Latinx community at its Cielo gala on October 15, 2021, with special efforts aimed at youth. For more information on the Cielo Gala or to purchase tickets visit www.cielolatino.org. Donations are encouraged.
RSVP: In accordance with NYC guidelines for live events, proof of vaccination is required to enter. To register your attendance and confirm proof of vaccination, contact: Yartish Bullock at 347-896-3480 or YBullock@arcos-ny.com no later than Tuesday, September 14th.
