“The Driving Experience” School Utilizes Simulators to Prepare Students on the Spectrum to Get Behind the Wheel

About

Virtual Driver Interactive is well known for its innovative driver training simulation solutions. We provide effective and engaging systems for all ages and skills. Our products offer comprehensive training for new teen drivers, advanced training for corporate fleets and even a remarkable boating safety skills trainer. All while focusing on the dangers of distracted driving. By offering a wide range of training courses and many system options, VDI’s customers can expect highly portable, affordable and effective solutions. VDI program titles include: Virtual Driving Essentials™ – driver training and assessment program teaching drivers critical skills essential to safe driving One Simple Decision® – an effective deterrent to distracted or impaired driving Virtual HD® – designed specifically for corporate fleet safety programs Boating Skills Virtual Trainer™ – industry’s leading simulation-based boating safety training