Apty recognized as Leader in Digital Adoption Platform Category Fall 2021
Apty is the highest-rated DAP for customer satisfaction for the seventh consecutive quarter on G2
It’s been a very exciting year for us at Apty and this recognition only adds to it. Knowing that our users have played a role in helping us win the ‘Leader’ badge makes this a lot more meaningful”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apty, a leading Digital Adoption Platform, was announced a ‘Leader’ in the latest reports released by popular software review site G2.
In G2’s Fall 2021 reports released earlier this week, Apty also won other recognitions such as the Grid High Performer – Enterprise, Grid High Performer – MM, Regional High Performer, along with 9 other badges in the Enterprise and MM segments.
The G2 ratings are based primarily on customer reviews and the market presence of a product.
“It’s been a very exciting year for us at Apty and this recognition only adds to it. Knowing that our users have played a role in helping us win the ‘Leader’ badge makes this a lot more meaningful” said Krishna Dunthoori, Apty's Founder and CEO. “Our commitment has always been to provide our customers with a true-blue Enterprise-grade Digital Adoption Platform, and we will continue to drive our efforts towards making Apty the most enterprise-ready DAP solution.”
Apty is a Digital Adoption Platform software that helps enterprises maximize their adoption of critical SaaS and Web applications and guides employees through the proper use of business apps and processes. Apty helps companies with faster software adoption, simplified user onboarding, effective business process compliance, and seamless change management. Apty’s enterprise client base includes Hitachi, Mary Kay, Mattel, Boeing, among others.
“This is the seventh consecutive quarter of Apty being the highest-rated DAP for customer satisfaction on G2. We look forward to empowering as many enterprises to go beyond surface-level digital adoption and overcome their business process compliance issues to drive tangible business outcomes with our solution,” added Dunthoori.
The Digital Adoption Platform was also adjudged as the ‘Bespoke SaaS Solution of the Year’ in the 2021 SaaS Awards which were announced last week.
About Apty
Apty Inc. is a SaaS company based in Austin, Texas. Apty’s Digital Adoption Platform transforms how enterprises adopt software at scale. Apty makes software easier to use so employees get more done in less time. Apty increases employee output and software ROI for common business applications like CRM (Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics), ERP (ServiceNow, NetSuite), HCM (Oracle Cloud HCM, Workday), Work Management (Clarity PPM).
