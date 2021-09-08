Govenda by BoardBookit Announces New Software Release
Govenda Survey Analytics includes new data collection and report generation capabilities that streamline processes, saving board administrators’ time.PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Govenda By BoardBookit has deployed a new global release of its board management software, with features that simplify and automate the analysis and reporting of survey results. The results can be exported for use in reports, regulatory disclosures, presentations, and more.
Key features include:
• An integrated system for the creation, deployment, response, and analysis of surveys.
•The analysis is automatic, and the results can be customized to users’ preferences, such as bar charts and pie charts.
•The same rigorous security protocols as the Govenda platform, including highly encrypted data.
•Easily export well-designed and visually appealing tables in PDF or PNG formats, to include in spreadsheets, presentations, and reports.
“The Govenda Survey Analytics tool enables enhanced levels of transparency and disclosure to investors, other stakeholders, and regulators,” said Marion Lewis, Co-Founder of Govenda. “It facilitates communication and organizational compliance, in particular with respect to ESG and DE&I.”
The update also features the ability to duplicate past surveys, questionnaires, and disclosures—even board assessments and reviews—further simplifying the process for members and committees.
For more information about Govenda Survey Analytics, visit Govenda.com.
# # #
About Govenda
Govenda by BoardBookit is a board of directors’ relationship and compliance management platform that offers a suite of products to optimize board performance. With its new name, enhanced vision, and the addition of its new products in 2021, Govenda reflects a customer-driven focus on solutions that support and enable high-performing boards and address emerging corporate compliance needs. Named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company List, Govenda is female-founded and female-led and serves C-suite and corporate governance executives and board members who lead companies in healthcare/pharma, financial services, manufacturing, higher education, and other industries.
Ida Vallo Morris
Govenda by BoardBookit
+1 412-436-5180 ext. 338
imorris@govenda.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn