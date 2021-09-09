Studies Show Phyllanthus niruri from the Amazon Has Antiviral, Anti-Inflammatory, and Hepatoprotective Properties
Novel bioactive compounds in Phyllanthus niruri herbal tea have hepatoprotective, antiviral, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and cardioprotective properties.
After suffering from Lyme disease for almost four years, I began drinking Phyllanthus niruri tea from Peru. I started the company to introduce the world to what I consider the world’s healthiest tea.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study published in the Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmacology indicates that Phyllanthus niriri loose-leaf tea and extract possess hepatoprotective, antiviral, antibacterial, hypolipidaemic, hypoglycaemic, analgesic, anti-inflammatory, cardioprotective, anti-urolithiatic and antihyperuricaemic properties due its novel bioactive compounds. The study highlights the strong pharmacological potential in providing support for liver disorders and antiviral therapy.
— Michael Van der Linden, Owner of Linden Botanicals
Phyllanthus niruri, also called Chanca Piedra and Stone Breaker, is best known for helping to eliminate kidney stones and provide support for chronic illnesses. The same actions that help with chronic illness may also stave off flus and colds. Phyllanthus niruri blocks the RNA and DNA transferase, slowing or stopping bacteria and viruses from multiplying and allowing a more balanced immune system to deal with the remaining invaders.
“After suffering from Lyme disease for almost four years, I began drinking Phyllanthus niruri herbal tea from Peru,” says Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden. “It’s important that the tea comes from the Peruvian Amazon — Phyllanthus from other parts of the world goes by different names and offers different health benefits. I started the company to introduce the world to what I consider to be the world’s healthiest tea.”
Phytochemically rich Chanca Piedra has the potential to help many body systems. It has been traditionally used to support the renal system, help the immune and lymphatic systems combat viruses and bacteria. Studies show it has powerful antibacterial, antiviral, and biofilm-breaking qualities. Phyllanthus niruri may offer significant immune support and relief of cold and flu symptoms.
By strengthening weak systems and calming overactive ones, Phyllanthus niruri may help the body avoid inflammation and auto-immune diseases. It supports a healthy microbiome, selectively inhibiting the reproduction of pathogenic bacteria without affecting gut-friendly flora. It is also used to support the renal system, promote healthy digestion and a healthy metabolism, reduce hypertension, and reduce stress on the pancreatic system. Phyllanthus niruri may inhibit Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), a bacterium linked to Lyme disease and digestive disorders.
“We sell Phyllanthus niruri as a loose-leaf herbal tea and as an extract,” Van der Linden says. We also sell it as one of six extracts in our ShieldsUp Kits. The other extracts include Cistus incanus, Rosa rugosa (Rose Hips), and Laricifomes officinalis (Agarikon mushroom). We created this proprietary collection to provide support for colds, flus, coughs, and invading pathogens. We encourage people to read the FAQs, which link to articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals.”
About Linden Botanicals: Linden Botanicals sell the world’s healthiest teas and extracts. These teas and extracts provide science-based support for immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, mood, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse. Visit www.LindenBotanicals.com to shop the online store, learn about these teas and extracts, get hundreds of valuable health tips and resources, and download the free Lessons from the Darkness e-book, which chronicles Michael Van der Linden's four-year battle with Lyme disease.
