TCEQ approves fines totaling $894,311

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $831,561 against 21 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: three air quality, one Edwards Aquifer, one industrial wastewater discharge, one multimedia, four municipal wastewater discharge, four petroleum storage tank, and two public water system, and two water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one municipal solid waste, one occupational licensing, and one on-site sewage disposal system.

In addition, on Sept. 7, the executive director approved penalties totaling $62,750 against 23 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Sept. 22, 2021.