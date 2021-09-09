Delfina Athletics Becomes Official Swimwear Supplier For The University Of Miami
Austin-Based Custom Gear Company Signs A Multi-Year Partnership With The ACC / NCAA D1 Swim Team
Knowing that the suits are also sustainable, made from recycled fishing nets, makes us even more proud to partner with the company! These suits represent something larger than ourselves.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delfina Athletics signs a multi-year partnership becoming University of Miami’s official swimwear supplier for the 2021-2023 seasons. The Austin-based company is making big waves in the aquatic space, designating itself as a premier swim gear option for athletes everywhere. Led by multi-time Olympian swimmer Nina Sadauskas, Delfina Athletics is proud to celebrate its partnership with the University of Miami, a notable force to be reckoned with in both national and global waters.
— Andy Kershaw
Led by head coach Andy Kershaw, over the last few years the University of Miami has been consistently improving their ACC and NCAA ranking, setting up the foundation for new and unprecedented heights for the program. Currently in his eighth year as head swimming coach, Kershaw is no stranger to the Olympic drive for success, previously holding the title of head manager for USA Swimming team at both the 2016 Rio Games and the 2012 Games in London. But, like any good coach, he knows that excellence starts before his athletes even enter the pool, which is why the University’s partnership with Delfina means more than just providing his team with the highest quality gear, it means setting a new precedent for the athletes both inside and outside of the pool.
“Whether in competition or practice, our first priority is to make sure that our athletes are in a competitive product. I have no doubt that Delfina provides that superior product for us and does so in a customizable suit that will be recognizable all over the world,” reflects Kershaw. “Knowing that the suits are also sustainable, made from recycled fishing nets, makes us even more proud to partner with the company! These suits represent something larger than ourselves, they represent the future, and that falls in line with many initiatives that our entire athletic department has taken part in,” he continues.
Completely aligned on the mission to create and uphold the highest caliber products in the swimwear space while also reflecting and celebrating the heart of the athletes who wear them, both Delfina Athletics and the University of Miami are ready to redefine the way people look at team gear in the swimming community.
About Delfina Athletics:
Born out of the need for high-quality custom products for teams in the U.S., Delfina Athletics is the new ultimate one-stop-shop for all aquatic gear needs for swim clubs, high schools, and athletic organizations across the country and beyond. Modeling a new, progressive way of looking at swim gear and working hand-in-hand with the reputable Delfina Ltd in Europe, the company prides itself on delivering superior products, impressive design work and exclusive service. Offering free custom designs, low minimum ordering quantities and exclusive team shops for each organization, Delfina Athletics is setting up new standards in the swimming community with performance products that are also rooted in the power of team-spirit, and in never forgetting the joy of the sport.
