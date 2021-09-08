MAGNAFLOW Now Offering xMOD Series Universal Performance Muffler
The modular technology that makes xMOD Series premium exhaust systems a success comes to MagnaFlow’s most popular product, universal mufflers.OCEANSIDE, CA, 92056, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MagnaFlow brings the configurable exhaust experience of the vehicle specific xMOD Series of cat-back systems to all cars, trucks, and SUVs with the introduction of the xMOD Series Universal Performance Muffler. Featuring three interchangeable muffler modules and No Drone Technology (NDT), builders can customize the sound of their vehicles while eliminating the unwanted acoustic frequencies sometimes associated with an upgraded exhaust. Constructed from robust 304 stainless steel and available in popular 2.5” and 3” inlet/outlet sizes, the xMOD Series Universal Muffler offers both quality and versatility for any project.
The MagnaFlow xMOD Series Universal Performance Muffler in both 2.5” (part #14006) and 3” (part #14009) is now available for order. Each muffler retails for $499.
Whether configured for a straight pipe sound, relaxed, drone-free driving, or the signature MagnaFlow rumble, the xMOD Series Universal Performance Muffler offers the sound you want with the confidence provided by CNC precision manufacturing and a limited lifetime construction warranty. One muffler. Endless possibilities.
About MagnaFlow
MagnaFlow is a global leader in performance exhaust and emission systems with a 40-year legacy of quality, power and sound. Industry-leading technology, design, fitment, and manufacturing makes MagnaFlow the choice of champions and performance enthusiasts worldwide. We design and manufacture a full line of high-quality performance exhaust products for the automotive aftermarket. MagnaFlow’s performance portfolio includes a complete line of full systems, custom builder parts, universal mufflers and catalytic converters designed and built in-house to meet and exceed the needs and demands of today’s drivers. Visit www.MagnaFlow.com for more information.
xMOD Series Universal Performance Muffler video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VnnK7ktN-5U
xMOD Series Universal Performance Muffler Tech Talk - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YqNYjAd2-Lg&t=2s
