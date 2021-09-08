BlackFin Consultant Reveals Master Mortgage Metric
In his new paper, Dan Green explains the secret and power of productivity.
What Dan has done will absolutely make a bottom-line difference for the mortgage lenders who read this paper.”ENGLEWOOD, CO, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin Group, a management consulting firm serving the Banking and Mortgage Industries, announced today that company Principal Dan Green has authored a new paper that explains in detail how to calculate the metric most critical to mortgage lender profitability. The paper, entitled “Productivity, The One KPI to Rule Them All,” explains the power of this key metric and its correlation to lender profitability.
“I am obsessed with Productivity because the mortgage origination industry is serially and perpetually inefficient,” Green said. “The largest single component of cost-to-close is labor. Labor accounted for 70% of the cost-to-close in 2020. It is about the same in 2021, according to the MBA. The only meaningful way to decrease CTC, therefore, is to increase productivity. By increasing productivity, therefore, profitability and competitive advantage increase.”
Green studied business administration, with an emphasis in accounting, finance and economics at Michigan Technological University and joined CUNA Mutual Mortgage Corp. in 1994. He left CUNA to join Prime Alliance Solutions, one of the industry’s first technology solutions developed specifically for Credit Unions. Green played a number of roles when Prime Alliance was acquired by Mortgage Cadence, including EVP of Marketing, EVP of Operations where he also lead the program and project management office, along with Human Resources.
While at Mortgage Cadence, Green leveraged his experience in the credit union space and performed an 8-year study on high performance mortgage lending using public record and client supplied data. During this time, he unlocked the code for effective mortgage lending and uncovered the importance of Productivity to lender profitability.
“What Dan has done will absolutely make a bottom-line difference for the mortgage lenders who read this paper,” said Keith Kemph, BlackFin Group CEO. “Every client we have ever worked with was seeking the formula for higher profitability in a changing market. Dan Green has cracked the code and he gives them the answer they’ve been seeking.”
BlackFin client engagements vary from data analysis to general advisory to engaging in the heavy lifting required to implement an institution’s business strategy or technology initiative. Virtually all of the work the consultancy does starts with a thoughtful assessment of the institution’s current state and future goals. This report marks the beginning of the firm’s industry research and benchmarking consulting practice.
In his new paper, Green explains how lenders can take control of this critical success metric and, as a result, unlock higher profitability. For more information or to purchase, visit www.blackfin-group.com.
About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is a management consulting firm that specializes in innovation, technology and business optimization in the banking and mortgage banking industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing best-in-class resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (303) 524-1907, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
