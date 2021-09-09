AnalyticsIQ Adds Brandon Smith to Continue B2B Data Business Growth
Smith joins SVP Curtis Marshall as Director of Strategic Accounts for AnalyticsIQ’s BusinessCore Database
AnalyticsIQ’s BusinessCore data is truly one of a kind in that it goes beyond firmographics and is able to provide insight into the hearts and minds of individual prospects.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnalyticsIQ, a leading marketing data creator and predictive analytics innovator, is excited to announce the continued growth of our business data sales team with the addition of Brandon Smith.
Smith possesses over a decade of B2B marketing data and business development experience having worked at industry leaders in the firmographic data and InsurTech spaces. At AnalyticsIQ, Smith will draw on his experience providing B2B data solutions for Fortune 500 companies to help B2B companies understand the human beings making decisions for their organizations through the use of AnalyticsIQ’s BusinessCore B2B data offering.
“I’m thrilled to join the passionate team at AnalyticsIQ. I love collaborating with partners and empowering them to exceed their goals, and that is exactly what AnalyticsIQ is able to do with their innovative B2B data and B2B2C linkages,” says Smith. “AnalyticsIQ’s BusinessCore data is truly one of a kind in that it goes beyond firmographics and is able to provide insight into the hearts and minds of individual prospects, and I cannot wait to dig in.”
Prior to joining AnalyticsIQ, Smith was responsible for prospecting, acquiring, and maintaining multi-million-dollar strategic partnerships for industry leading B2B tech and data solution providers.
“We are so excited to welcome Brandon to the AnalyticsIQ team. Beyond his proven professional track record, Brandon is an impressive individual with a natural ability to connect with people,“ AnalyticsIQ CEO Dave Kelly explains. “His service-based mindset are qualities we look for in members of the AnalyticsIQ team, and we’re very fortunate to have him aboard.”
To connect with the AnalyticsIQ team and learn more about BusinessCore including its unique linkage capabilities, visit https://analytics-iq.com/businesscore/.
About AnalyticsIQ
AnalyticsIQ is the leading predictive analytics and marketing data innovator. We are the first data company to consistently blend cognitive psychology with sophisticated data science to help B2C and B2B marketers understand how and why individuals make decisions regardless of whether they are at home or at work. Our accurate and comprehensive PeopleCore and BusinessCore databases provide unrivaled insights to advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. AnalyticsIQ data helps blue-chip brands fuel personalized experiences across channels including direct mail, email, online, mobile and TV. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the AnalyticsIQ team of data analysts, scientists, and cognitive psychologists has over 100 years of collective analytical experience. For more information, visit https://analytics-iq.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
